Spokane, WA

KREM2

Four people test positive for COVID at Trent shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than a month after the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue opened its doors, organizers are grappling with a handful of COVID cases. As officials work to clear the homeless encampment on I-90, people are being bussed over to the Trent shelter. Brian Coddington with the City of Spokane says 150 people are currently staying at the shelter and now a handful of those people have tested positive for COVID.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KREM2

Love Lives Here’s Kindness Card project arrives in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kindness is about to be shared throughout the Coeur d’Alene area, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Love Lives Here CDA, a program of the Human Rights Education Institute, is excited to bring the community together to show their appreciation of their community neighbors by spreading affirmations of love and kindness to their neighbors through kindness cards,” said an HREI news release announcing the project.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gas prices in Spokane increase as refinery issues continued

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday. According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Added level of protection’: Spokane Fire wants bulletproof vests for first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — With more local first responders being attacked, the Spokane Fire Department is looking to buy bulletproof vests. From having rocks thrown at them to shots fired in the area they’re responding to, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explains their job has gotten more dangerous. “We’ve had acts of violence, actually perpetrated onto assaults onto all of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

New nonprofit aims to help kids and teens suffering from loss

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new nonprofit has come to Spokane to support grieving children and teens following the loss of a parent. The goal of the nonprofit is to provide non-clinical services and mentoring opportunities for children who have lost a parent. The nonprofit, RISE Northwest, is launching two programs on October 3rd.
SPOKANE, WA
