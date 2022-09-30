Logan McGinn of South Williamsport qualifies for Drive, Chip & Putt national finals at Augusta National
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Logan McGinn has earned plenty of trophies and accolades in his junior golf career. And the 10-year-old from South Williamsport can add another accomplishment to his resume, qualifying for the national finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. The 2023 edition will be held at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters, next April.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
