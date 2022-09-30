ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy man sentenced to 12 years for robbing multiple men he met on Grindr

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnyBE_0iFuC39o00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Demetrius Banks, 25, was sentenced for using online dating app Grindr in May 2021 to arrange meeting men and robbing them.

According to court documents, between May 15, 2021, and May 21, 2021, Banks used Grindr, to arrange to meet four different men at their residences.

Court documents allege Banks contacted Victim 1 on May 15, 2021, through Grindr and arranged to meet Victim 1 at his apartment in Indianapolis.

During the visit Banks brandished a semiautomatic pistol and used the victim’s cell phone to send himself $500 via CashApp.

Banks also stole a television, two laptops, an iWatch, an iPad and approximately 30 pieces of jewelry.

Banks committed very similar robberies of three additional victims.

On May 16, 2021, Banks met his third victim at the victim’s residence.

Banks wore a mask over the lower portion of his face and brandished a pistol. Banks entered Victim 3’s home, demanded money from him and led him to the bedroom at gunpoint.

A struggle over the firearm ensued and during the fight, the pistol discharged twice. One round struck the wall and the other hit Victim 3’s television, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers identified Banks as the robbery through investigation.

According to court documents, Banks was arrested and transported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for questioning. Banks admitted to using Grindr to meet Victims 1-4. Banks initially denied he committed the robberies, but later admitted to committing all four.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WGN News

Attempted murder charge filed against Indiana man accused of beating girlfriend so badly, police thought she was dead

Note: This story contains graphic content. PENDLETON, Ind. (WXIN) — When police found her, they thought she was dead. She could barely speak. Her forehead, lips, cheeks, nose and eyes were extremely swollen and bruised. Only when she moaned did investigators realize she was still alive. The woman’s severe injuries inside a Pendleton home on […]
PENDLETON, IN
WIBC.com

Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Violent Crime#Cashapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

5 arrested on drug- and alcohol-related charges over weekend

Five people were arrested in West Lafayette over the weekend on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Kyanne Edwards, 20, was arrested early Friday morning by West Lafayette Police on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs. Edwards was the passenger...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy