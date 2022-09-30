ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Aaron Judge's mom watching son's record-breaking 62nd HR is incredibly wholesome

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run on Tuesday, setting a new record for the franchise and the AL. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night with his 62nd home run this season, setting a new single-season record for the franchise and the AL. His mom has been cheering him on every step of the way, and her reaction to his 62nd was completely wholesome.
BRONX, NY
