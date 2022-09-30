Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Former Buccaneers teammate takes dangerous shot at Tom Brady
Thank goodness Antonio Brown is no longer on the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean Tom Brady and the team aren’t still dealing with the repercussions. The Antonio Brown saga after his departure from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers only grows more weird by the day. It seems like...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Watch Commanders’ Brian Robinson partake in first practice since getting shot
Doubt Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson at your own risk. Just 37 days after Robinson sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the Commanders designated the rookie to return to practice on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him and move him to the active roster or keep him on the NFI list for the rest of the year.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2