PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball blanks Bishop McDevitt 3-0

Trinity (12-0) kept its undefeated campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Bishop McDevitt (4-7) Tuesday. Jessica Minnick paced the Shamrocks with 30 assists, 3 aces, and 2 blocks. Abigail McMullin tallied 13 digs, 10 kills, and 4 aces, while Adeline Woodward accounted for 10 kills, 3 aces, and 1 block.
