Well-balanced offensive outing powers Bishop McDevitt girls soccer to decisive win over Susquehanna Twp.
Bishop McDevitt jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 7-0 shutout win against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday. The Crusaders led 5-0 by halftime and didn’t falter in the second half. Lizzy Bailey, Jazmine Bennett, and Lindsey Husic led the Crusaders with two goals...
Kameron Rase, Merdeith Mantione, Kyle Robinson lead Cumberland Valley soccer past Cedar Cliff
MECHANICSBURG - The temperatures might have been chilly Tuesday at Eagle View Middle, but Cumberland Valley’s girls soccer team was on fire for its senior night. And it parlayed its inspired play into 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff.
Trinity girls volleyball blanks Bishop McDevitt 3-0
Trinity (12-0) kept its undefeated campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Bishop McDevitt (4-7) Tuesday. Jessica Minnick paced the Shamrocks with 30 assists, 3 aces, and 2 blocks. Abigail McMullin tallied 13 digs, 10 kills, and 4 aces, while Adeline Woodward accounted for 10 kills, 3 aces, and 1 block.
Mid-Penn girls and boys soccer stars for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls and boys soccer Tuesday. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive:
