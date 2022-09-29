Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Bruins inching closer to David Pastrnak deal after latest update on contract talks
David Pastrnak was among those to be on the move ahead of last season’s NHL trade deadline, but the Boston Bruins ultimately kept the forward, with the expectation that the front office and the player will be able to strike an extension deal in the offseason. It appears that...
NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
Doc Rivers Tells James Harden That The 76ers Need Him To Be More Aggressive On Offense: “When It Clicks, We’re Going To Be Unbeatable…”
As the world keeps its eyes on the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat, another team in the East is preparing to shock the world this season. With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the talent to bring home a title this season — but it’s going to take more than that to be successful.
Report: Investigation found Ime Udoka used 'crude language' with female Celtics staffer
A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season and named Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach.
Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival
When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
These three things should scare Nets fans to death
Optimism is swirling in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant's trade request in the rearview, Kyrie Irving reaffirming his commitment to the franchise and Steve Nash patching his rocky relationship with the star duo. Perhaps you've followed the team since the move to Brooklyn in 2012? Maybe you go back to the early 1980's at Brendan Byrne Arena? Dare I say its inaugural year in 1967 at the Teaneck Armory? Whatever the case may be, Nets fans young and old, near and far, share these three fears this upcoming season.
ESPN analyst not sold on improving Lions
Although the Detroit Lions climbed as high as No. 20 in the ESPN power rankings this season and are putting up some strong statistics, one of the network’s analysts still isn’t a believer in Dan Campbell and company. In a recent column predicting which teams should be on...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cutdowns
With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game. There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most...
Three Studs and Duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Giants
The Chicago Bears came into New York with an excellent chance to go 3-1. The Giants aren’t great on paper. This was a good test to see how the new Bears regime stack up against a new Giants staff also in their first season. The Bears were arguably going against one of the worst quarterbacks, Daniel Jones, on their schedule this season.
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Ben Simmons to make Nets debut Monday against 76ers
Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since June of 2021. However, the three-time All-Star might finally be ready to return to the floor. After missing the 2022 season dealing with mental health issues and a back injury that eventually required surgery, Simmons will reportedly debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener on Monday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
