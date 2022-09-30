ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, PA

wtae.com

Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
UNIONTOWN, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native

Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case

A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide assault prosecuted as adult

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools. A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side. On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again. According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arnold convenience store robbed at gunpoint

ARNOLD (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video holding up a mini-mart in Westmoreland County late on Sunday night.The incident occurred at the All-Seasons Mini Mart along Drey Street in Arnold. The cashier was preparing to close up the store for the night when it all started, the mini mart owner said."Our clerk was very good," said co-owner Tom Tyborowski. "She did exactly what she was supposed to. There wasn't a lot of money in the till. She hit the panic button."In surveillance video provided to KDKA, footage shows an individual in a black winter...
ARNOLD, PA
Tribune-Review

Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father

Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
