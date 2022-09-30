Read full article on original website
Pa. man arrested after dragging police officer 20 feet during traffic stop
A western Pennsylvania man is being held in jail and facing a list of charges following an incident Tuesday, according to a story from KDKA. According to police, a Penn Hills officer was alerted early Tuesday morning to a vehicle that had gone off the road. When the officer stopped...
Man in custody after long standoff in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — A man is in custody following a long standoff in Washington County. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself in North Strabane Township. A Washington County 911 operator confirmed the man was at a residence on Ash...
wtae.com
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Pa. man killed after dump truck flies off of overpass
A man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck early this morning, according to a story from WPXI. State police told the news station that officers were called to the area of State Route 119 at Wayne Avenue in Indiana County at around 4:34 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident.
butlerradio.com
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
Police in Fayette looking for hit-and-run driver
FAYETTE COUNTY — State police in Belle Vernon are looking for the driver of an SUV accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene. The man was walking home from work when he was struck along Grindstone Road in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Edith Sullivan was at her...
wtae.com
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
Man charged in New Year’s Day death of Pa. high school student
An arrest has been made in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a Johnstown high school student, according to a story from WJAC. Qwante Rose, 21, is facing charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, the station said, citing court documents. Jaydin Sanderson,...
wtae.com
Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club under fire after alleged racist group uses facility
PITTSBURGH — The Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club is under fire after an alleged neo-Nazi organization used their facility for a recent event. Attorney Phill DiLucente, special counsel representing the club, said their social hall was rented under false pretenses by the group. “The management for the event —...
Police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
wtae.com
Former Bridgewater councilman files lawsuit after charges are dismissed in cold case murder
MONACA, Pa. — A former Bridgewater councilman who was convicted in a cold case murder and then later saw that conviction overturned and the charges dismissed has now filed a lawsuit against three investigators who were involved in the case. Attorneys for Gregory Hopkins announced the lawsuit early Wednesday...
Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case
A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
wtae.com
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
DA wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide assault prosecuted as adult
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools. A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side. On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again. According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher...
Arnold convenience store robbed at gunpoint
ARNOLD (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video holding up a mini-mart in Westmoreland County late on Sunday night.The incident occurred at the All-Seasons Mini Mart along Drey Street in Arnold. The cashier was preparing to close up the store for the night when it all started, the mini mart owner said."Our clerk was very good," said co-owner Tom Tyborowski. "She did exactly what she was supposed to. There wasn't a lot of money in the till. She hit the panic button."In surveillance video provided to KDKA, footage shows an individual in a black winter...
Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the 15-year-old student who had just transferred into Oliver Citywide Academy last week and allegedly raped a teacher inside a classroom was accused of attacking a staff member at a behavioral health center earlier this year. According to law enforcement sources, the...
Pa. student charged after assaulting teacher at school: report
According to WPXI, A 15-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh Thursday morning. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that a student was in custody and a teacher was taken to a hospital after the alleged assault at the school. Oliver Citywide...
Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father
Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
