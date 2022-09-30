Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Sheriff’s office exit interviews cite issues within jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 people have left the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since current sheriff Jesse Jahner took office in Jan. 2019, but almost none of those reports list the sheriff’s leadership as a reason for leaving. Instead, former deputies cited poor communication and morale within the county jail as the main problem.
valleynewslive.com
Wanted man tries to evade police by scaling building & jumping off balcony
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man who has been on the run from police since August 28 has now been apprehended by police. 31-year-old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. FPD says they received a tip that...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Spike in downtown crime; Direct patrol results in 10 arrests
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There has been an increased concern for safety in downtown Fargo. New statistics show there has been a spike in crime in the area. There have been 19 robberies downtown, so far this year, an increase from 5 last year. Aggravated assaults are also up...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted By Police Caught After Fleeing Third-Floor Apartment
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police catch a suspect they’ve been searching for since August. A 3 a.m. tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd Street South. He fled from the third floor balcony...
valleynewslive.com
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
kvrr.com
Attempted murder charge filed in downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. Ferguson is accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
kvrr.com
Man Sentenced to Prison For Stabbing In Van Last February
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August. He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in the passenger side of their van...
valleynewslive.com
Police search for man who fled twice, hit patrol car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking for a man after he crashed into a patrol car and led police on two chases over the course of two day. The Fargo Police department says they made contact with a vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on Monday at Loaf N’ Jug gas station in the 1200 block of North University Drive. The vehicle was identified as one that had fled State Patrol the night prior during downtown patrols.
kvrr.com
Man Wanted in Downtown Fargo Shooting Turns Himself In
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo Police: shooting and cold case updates
A person of interest in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night is in police custody. Authorities say 24-year old Schuyler Ferguson turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to police officers responded to a male victim who had been shot. The victim was...
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she has had several close calls of getting almost hit by vehicles while walking in south Fargo. Landi Schock says she frequently walks at least 5 miles a day in south Fargo, sometimes with her dog. “I do it for...
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
valleynewslive.com
Veterans return home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans from the Red River Valley were given a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport Tuesday night. They returned just before 9 p.m. from a busy three-day trip to the nation’s capital. The flight was nearly three hours long, and the veterans had...
rjbroadcasting.com
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
valleynewslive.com
Shed destroyed in Polk county fire
MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed is destroyed and officials believe burning yard waste started the fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Mentor, MN. The homeowners told firefighters they were burning weeds...
