Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
WATCH: Two Endangered Sea Turtles Get Released Into the Wild

Two endangered sea turtles that were once facing challenges now have a new opportunity in the deep blue sea. In a recent Twitter post, officials at the Georgia center show off the exciting moment when the two marine animals were sent out to sea. Joining the rest of the wildlife. This exciting news comes after the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles have spent the last several months recovering from injuries.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

