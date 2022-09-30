Read full article on original website
Swimmer Escapes After Saltwater Crocodile Stalked Him on Popular Beach
A man had a terrifying encounter Friday night when he went for a swim in the North Territory’s Nightcliff Jetty. Heading back to shore, the man’s path suddenly became blocked by a powerful saltwater crocodile. According to the Daily Mail, police, upon arriving, went into the water to...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
LOOK: This Wounded, Scarred Panther Is the Most Badass Thing You’ll See All Week
One of the most interesting animals that you will ever come across is the black panther and we’ve got a really cool one for you here. While you see a black panther in the picture here, take note of that laceration. The animal, according to the caption, suffered an injury when getting into a fight.
WATCH: Bear Makes Itself at Home in California Backyard, Swimming in Pool and Raiding Outdoor Fridge
With more than 30,000 black bears within its borders, California is home to the largest black bear population of any contiguous state and the second-largest in the country. Its impressive bear population is exceeded only by Alaska, which houses upwards of 100,000 of these adorable predators. Despite their intimidating size,...
LOOK: Guide Spots Pack of Wolverines Chasing Grizzly Bear Family Through the Grand Tetons
There’s not much that can scare a grizzly bear. However, it seems that a nature guide witnessed a grizzly bear mother with her cubs running away from a group of 13 wolverines. In these crazy photos shared to Facebook, Doug MacCartney, a nature guide, saw the wolverines chasing a...
Video Footage Provides First Detailed Look at Orcas Hunting Great White Sharks
For decades, humans have considered Great White sharks the ocean’s apex predators. However, recent studies have found that not to be the case. Instead, footage captured on a drone earlier this year shows that orcas, or killer whales, are likely the ocean’s real apex predators. The footage, shown...
WATCH: Florida Angler Smacks Gator on the Head With Rod to Keep It From Stealing His Catch
Tarpons are one of the most popular game fish in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. So it comes as no surprise that David Browning was fishing for tarpon off a small bridge in South Florida. The surprise came when a gator tried to bite the man’s catch. That’s...
Rhode Island Zoo Announces Death of Resident Red Panda, Sha-Lei
Sad news out of Rhode Island. The Rogers Williams Zoo announced on Tuesday (October 4th) that its red panda Sha-Lei passed away. The animal was recently diagnosed with heart failure. In a Facebook post, the Roger Williams Zoo shared more details about the red panda’s passing. “It is with the...
WATCH: Two Endangered Sea Turtles Get Released Into the Wild
Two endangered sea turtles that were once facing challenges now have a new opportunity in the deep blue sea. In a recent Twitter post, officials at the Georgia center show off the exciting moment when the two marine animals were sent out to sea. Joining the rest of the wildlife. This exciting news comes after the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles have spent the last several months recovering from injuries.
