Sweetgreen to Come to The Lantern on Tennyson

The incoming sweetgreen location will open at 3985 Tennyson St Denver, CO 80212 , according to a commercial construction permit filed with the city.

This location once housed a thrift store called Green Door Furniture before flames ravaged the building in 2016. It sat boarded up and vacant for over five years until RUE, a Dallas real estate company known for its work with specialty retailers, purchased the property.

Now, RUE is in the process of transforming the dilapidated venue into The Lantern on Tennyson. Florida architectural firm StoryN is adorning the building with a distinctive wood trellis seemingly meant to resemble a chōchin, or traditional Japanese lantern. The shading will accommodate a romantic rooftop setting at The Lantern on Tennyson.

According to The Denver Post , Rue specializes in locating spaces for niche retailers to flourish, which aptly explains how sweetgreen stumbled upon such a location where RUE wasn’t just the space facilitator but the creator of the space as well.

There’s currently no word as to when the sweetgreen location will debut, but project plans say “the exterior scope will include a 429 SF patio located on private property.” Delays are possible as the permit also describes “a special exception [that] may be required for the patio seating due to the proximity of a protected district.”

