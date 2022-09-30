Read full article on original website
County officials, Duke Energy to test sirens around Robinson Nuclear Plant
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — County officials and Duke Energy will test the sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 59 outdoor warning sirens will be tested between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at full volume for three minutes, according to a release. The test is performed...
CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
Garden City businesses work through 'hardship' of storm damage to regain normalcy
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third full day of clean-up has passed in Garden City Beach. Atlantic Avenue remains closed from State Road 26-244 to Waccamaw Drive. At some times of the day, Cypress Avenue is inundated by the high tide. That's the current situation for residents,...
Horry Co. church sees largest show of volunteers for post-Hurricane Ian food drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Cars lined Beach Church’s parking lot in Horry County at 9 a.m. Tuesday, for a food drive just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in coastal South Carolina. The church teamed up with Faith Outreach Ministries to offer food for neighbors in need...
Hurricane Ian forces shrimping vessel with Shem Creek ties ashore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The impact of Hurricane Ian left a mark of uncertainty on two South Carolina families with passionate ties to the region's seafood industry. During the storm's arrival in the Myrtle Beach area, a crew onboard the shrimping vessel Shayna Michelle, owned by Holden Beach Seafood, had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
Coast Guard video shows crew of stranded shrimp boat in Myrtle Beach being rescued
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coast Guard released a video of four crew members being rescued before their shrimp boat became stranded in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian. U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said aircrew rescued four people aboard the "disabled 63-foot shrimping vessel" 10 miles off Myrtle Beach...
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do. Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
Shrimp boat back out to sea after Hurricane Ian left it stranded on Myrtle Beach shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Workers continued to dig out sand Tuesday morning from around a shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian. As of 2:50 p.m., the shrimp boat had made it back out to sea with the help of local tow boats.
Women led organization works to rehabilitate, foster stray kittens along the Grand Strand
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Cat colonies are growing along the Grand Strand, putting the animals’ lives at risk, spreading diseases and overcrowding shelters. For Amy De Proft and Sarah Crew, calls to rescue abandoned kittens happen on a daily basis. I’ve found them with their legs half eaten...
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
Meals on Wheels Horry County launching Angel Tree program for homebound seniors
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is launching its Angel Tree program to "adopt" homebound seniors and give them a personalized Christmas. Right now, there are almost 400 seniors they hope to deliver Christmas to this year. The CEO says many of these people...
Plan on donating after Hurricane Ian? Here's how to give wisely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As Hurricane Ian recovery begins, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has released tips on wise giving. Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a long track record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a...
Participants paid up to $1,000 in new flu vaccine clinical trial launching in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — As we are in the peak of flu season, some doctors have reached a peak point of research, as they're working to roll out an improved influenza vaccine. Myrtle Beach is one of the first locations where Trial Management Associates is looking for people...
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
Beaufort High receives false 'shots fired' call amid statewide active school shooter hoax
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Emergency services have completed the clearance of Beaufort High School after a "shots fired" call was reported around 9:30 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Officials stated that no gunshot victims were located during the search nor was a shooter found. At this...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
