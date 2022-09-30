ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Hurricane Ian forces shrimping vessel with Shem Creek ties ashore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The impact of Hurricane Ian left a mark of uncertainty on two South Carolina families with passionate ties to the region's seafood industry. During the storm's arrival in the Myrtle Beach area, a crew onboard the shrimping vessel Shayna Michelle, owned by Holden Beach Seafood, had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

Putting Ian’s dangers aside, South Carolina couple rescues several

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jason and April Sizemore watched Ocean Boulevard turn from a street to a river from their beachfront apartment on Friday. Knowing they had the resources to make a difference, they knew what they had to do.  Not just any vehicle could traverse Hurricane Ian’s floodwater, but the Sizemore’s truck did. […]
wpde.com

Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Plan on donating after Hurricane Ian? Here's how to give wisely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As Hurricane Ian recovery begins, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has released tips on wise giving. Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a long track record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a...
