Anaheim, CA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families.

Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later.

Adventure City, Anaheim

While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels of Anaheim, Adventure City is also a great theme park for families.

Fun-sized coasters, a carousel and attractions will entertain young children throughout the day. Tickets for Adventure City cost about $30 for adults and children. The price goes down to $22 for senior citizens.

Pacific Park, Santa Monica

The Southern California tourist hotspot can be a cheaper theme park alternative for families who also want to incorporate a beach day. You can ride the Ferris wheel overlooking the ocean, go for a ride on the roller coaster or play carnival games on the boardwalk.

An unlimited ride wristband for children 8 and older will cost $40. According to its website , the wristband is $20 for children between 2 and 7.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk overlooks the beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean while offering multiple attractions and rides for its guests to enjoy.

Laser tag, miniature golf, bowling and arcades are available for any family to enjoy for an additional cost.

The boardwalk’s iconic main attraction, The Giant Dipper roller coaster, is a must-ride.

The unlimited ride wristbands start at $49.95.

Balboa Fun Zone, Newport Beach

The Balboa Fun Zone is currently undergoing renovations; according to its website . While it was open, theme park fans were able to enjoy thrill rides, a waterfront Ferris wheel and cruises around the harbor during sunset.

Belmont Park, San Diego

This beachfront amusement park in San Diego has many attractions, including a classic wooden roller coaster, bumper cars and a carousel. Families with big and small children can enjoy their day at the park.

Admission is free as guests pay individually for the rides they go on.

California’s Great America, Santa Clara

This theme and water park combination in Santa Clara has something for the entire family.

Thrill seekers can take a ride on the Patriot rollercoaster or the Rail Blazer. If slower rides are more your speed, the Star Tower or the Carousel Columbia would be great rides for you.

During the summertime, the family can enjoy the water park area with a lazy river, water slides and a splash zone area for kids.

Daily admission tickets start at $39.99, according to its website .

Gilroy Gardens, Gilroy

Mellow rides inspired by vegetables are a perfect activity for the whole family while reinforcing the importance of veggies.

Located in Gilroy, near San Jose, this theme park features roller coasters, botanic gardens and a collection of Circus Trees, which are trees are shaped in unique ways.

Admission is $50.

Children’s Fairyland, Oakland

Miniature-sized castles, pirate ships and dragons will transport you and your little ones to a magical land. This theme park in Oakland has multiple attractions and rides perfect for your growing prince or princess.

Before building Disneyland, Walt Disney visited Fairyland and was so inspired by it that he brought some aspects from it to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” according to The Points Guy .

Disney recruited the Children’s Fairyland’s former director Dorothy Manes and the chief puppeteer to join him at Disneyland.

Tickets are $15 for children and adults.

Funderland Amusement Park, Sacramento

The modest theme park in Sacramento is the perfect outing for children. Located conveniently next to the Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Land, this theme park offers many kid-friendly rides for a low price.

Children 34 inches and taller cost $22 for park admission, and kids who don’t reach the height requirement get in for free.

According to the Funderland website , tickets for adults and senior citizens doesn’t cost more than $20,

