Conditions remain windy on Monday thanks to the remnant low pressure from Hurricane Ian spinning south of Long Island. The difference in pressure between the low and a strong high to the north is what is producing winds out of the east, northeast. A consequence of the blustery conditions is cooler temperatures with the air being pulled down from the Canadian Maritimes. On top of that, ocean effect clouds limit the amount of sunshine.

