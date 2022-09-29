Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
McKee and other leaders to attend grand opening of the Woonsocket Education Center
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee and other state leaders will attend the grand opening ceremony for the Woonsocket Education Center. The Woonsocket Education Center is on the third floor of a vacant former mill building and will serve as a job skills training center, according to the governor’s office.
Turnto10.com
Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions
(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island real estate agents warn of man who make them 'uncomfortable' at listings
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island real estate agents and brokers have a warning for women in the industry. Many claim they've had strange and uncomfortable interactions with the same man, who says he's interested in their listings. Several real estate agents spoke with NBC 10 News anonymously...
Turnto10.com
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
Turnto10.com
Advocates for homeless demand more investment as Rhode Island leaders tout progress
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Organizations are calling for more to be done to help Rhode Island's homeless population as state and federal leaders celebrated their investments in affordable housing. Advocates for the homeless are calling on Gov. Dan McKee to declare a state of emergency for homelessness in Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins issuing child tax rebates
The McKee administration said child tax rebates started going out Monday to eligible families in Rhode Island. Qualifying families can get up to $250 a child for up to three children. Who is eligible? Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000 as an individual or $200,000 for joint filers. The...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island GOP leader, activist Dan Harrop dies
Republican activist Dan Harrop has died unexpectedly at 68, the Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday. NBC 10 News obtained the following statement from the state GOP:. “Dan was a great founder and supporter of many conservative causes in Rhode Island. He was a great friend, loving brother and husband...
Turnto10.com
Glenbridge Avenue bridge replacement to begin a day early
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced it will slide the new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge into place on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected. To do this, RIDOT said Route 6 between the Killingly Street and Hartford Avenue exits will be closed from 9 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Independent candidate for governor Paul Rianna says he's 'confrontational with a heart'
He made a name for himself protesting a vaccination mandate. Now, Paul Rianna Jr.’s name will be on the November ballot in the Rhode Island governor’s race as an independent candidate. “I'm running for governor to actually give Rhode Islanders a choice,” Rianna told NBC 10 News in...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland donation drive to benefit Florida communities after Hurricane Ian
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach is collecting donations to bring to Florida for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bins and bags full of emergency supplies were stacked this weekend at 30 Meeting Street in Cumberland. Director Todd Brown said they collected supplies like...
Turnto10.com
Clouds and strong wind to end the weekend as Ian lingers through midweek
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The remnants of Ian continue to influence our forecast and will do so through midweek, which means more cool temperatures, wind, and even rain showers. Sunday's main issue will be the wind, with gusts over 40 mph at times, especially for Block Island where a...
Turnto10.com
Chilly, windy weather to start the work week
Conditions remain windy on Monday thanks to the remnant low pressure from Hurricane Ian spinning south of Long Island. The difference in pressure between the low and a strong high to the north is what is producing winds out of the east, northeast. A consequence of the blustery conditions is cooler temperatures with the air being pulled down from the Canadian Maritimes. On top of that, ocean effect clouds limit the amount of sunshine.
