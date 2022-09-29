ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions

(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
TRAVEL
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
WARWICK, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Rhode Island begins issuing child tax rebates

The McKee administration said child tax rebates started going out Monday to eligible families in Rhode Island. Qualifying families can get up to $250 a child for up to three children. Who is eligible? Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000 as an individual or $200,000 for joint filers. The...
INCOME TAX
Rhode Island GOP leader, activist Dan Harrop dies

Republican activist Dan Harrop has died unexpectedly at 68, the Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday. NBC 10 News obtained the following statement from the state GOP:. “Dan was a great founder and supporter of many conservative causes in Rhode Island. He was a great friend, loving brother and husband...
POLITICS
Glenbridge Avenue bridge replacement to begin a day early

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced it will slide the new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge into place on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected. To do this, RIDOT said Route 6 between the Killingly Street and Hartford Avenue exits will be closed from 9 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC
Cumberland donation drive to benefit Florida communities after Hurricane Ian

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach is collecting donations to bring to Florida for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bins and bags full of emergency supplies were stacked this weekend at 30 Meeting Street in Cumberland. Director Todd Brown said they collected supplies like...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Chilly, windy weather to start the work week

Conditions remain windy on Monday thanks to the remnant low pressure from Hurricane Ian spinning south of Long Island. The difference in pressure between the low and a strong high to the north is what is producing winds out of the east, northeast. A consequence of the blustery conditions is cooler temperatures with the air being pulled down from the Canadian Maritimes. On top of that, ocean effect clouds limit the amount of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT

