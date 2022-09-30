CAT routes back to normal after delay due to Ian

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) routes are back to normal after being delayed on Friday due to Ian.

The start of Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services were delayed on Sept. 30, due to forecasted winds exceeding safe conditions for public transportation to operate. Services resumed a little after noon Friday.

Ferry services will continue to be suspended until Saturday morning. CAT is currently waiting on final clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard to resume ferry operations.

For mobile service alerts from CAT, riders can text “RIDECAT” to 41411.