Chatham County, GA

CAT routes back to normal after delay due to Ian

By Dajhea Jones
 5 days ago

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) routes are back to normal after being delayed on Friday due to Ian.

The start of Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services were delayed on Sept. 30, due to forecasted winds exceeding safe conditions for public transportation to operate. Services resumed a little after noon Friday.

Ferry services will continue to be suspended until Saturday morning. CAT is currently waiting on final clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard to resume ferry operations.

For mobile service alerts from CAT, riders can text “RIDECAT” to 41411.

WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham Co. school zone cameras activating this week

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department will start an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at several schools throughout the city this week. The cameras were installed in 10 schools zones in the city: Garrison School of the Arts, Largo-Tibet Elementary, Myers Middle School zone on Tibet Avenue and the school zone on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beach Advisory issued for Middle Beach on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — A Beach Advisory has been issued for Middle Beach on Tybee Island this afternoon. The strand of beach affected extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. The beach advisory is only for this specific area and officials say that it does not impact any other beach locations […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD to conduct training exercise in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department will be conducting a police training exercise on Monday. The exercise will be at The Olde Pink House located at 23 Abercorn Street from noon to 1:30 p.m. There may be an increased police presence in the area during those times, but no road closures are expected.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

