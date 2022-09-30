Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing The Foods They Think Are Expensive And Overrated, And Some Very Popular Things Made The List
"It’s just too much umami to eat by itself, IMO. I’ve only had it a couple times and it’s just...SO aggressive."
KTLA.com
MadeGood makes snacks with hidden veggies
For more information on MadeGood visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 30, 2022. This segment is sponsored by MadeGood.
Comments / 0