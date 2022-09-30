ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

41-year-old man dies after being shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 41-year-old man died after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Lakewood Street. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the victim, Carrington Keys, of Pittsburgh, passed away at the hospital early the next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
UNIONTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Second man charged in deadly Penn Hills shooting

A second man has been charged in a deadly shooting in Penn Hills over the summer. Police say Raquan Jackson conspired with Brandin Jackson in the shooting death of Shawn Brookins on Crescent Pine Drive in Penn Hills back in June. Police say phone data linked Raquan Jackson to the...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

No injuries after T rail car derails in Dormont

A "T" rail car derailed in Dormont, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Wednesday. "A bus shuttle is operating between South Hills Junction and Dormont Junction," the transit agency said in a tweet. "A rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook." The light-rail vehicle partially derailed from the Red Line...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Liberty, PA
wtae.com

Man accused of dragging Penn Hills police officer with car

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is accused of dragging a police officer about 20 feet during an arrest early Tuesday morning. The incident happened after a Penn Hills police officer found 22-year-old Dajaun Austin unresponsive in a running vehicle on Frankstown Road. According to the police complaint, the...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man cited after base jumping off windmill in Somerset County

STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Pittsburgh man was cited after base jumping off a windmill in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County. Police said the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 3. Bader Abulaban, 33, faces summary charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#911#Violent Crime#Wtae
wtae.com

Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash

State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police searching for missing Fayette County woman

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing Fayette County woman. Keisha Hottinger, 26, has been missing since Sept. 25. Hottinger is described as a white female; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Uniontown police ask anyone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery

ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
ARNOLD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy