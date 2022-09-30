Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
41-year-old man dies after being shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 41-year-old man died after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Lakewood Street. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the victim, Carrington Keys, of Pittsburgh, passed away at the hospital early the next...
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Second man charged in deadly Penn Hills shooting
A second man has been charged in a deadly shooting in Penn Hills over the summer. Police say Raquan Jackson conspired with Brandin Jackson in the shooting death of Shawn Brookins on Crescent Pine Drive in Penn Hills back in June. Police say phone data linked Raquan Jackson to the...
No injuries after T rail car derails in Dormont
A "T" rail car derailed in Dormont, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Wednesday. "A bus shuttle is operating between South Hills Junction and Dormont Junction," the transit agency said in a tweet. "A rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook." The light-rail vehicle partially derailed from the Red Line...
All-night Washington County SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody after nearly seven hours following a SWAT situation in North Strabane. The incident began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when SWAT officers were called to the 500 block of Ash Street. A spokesperson for AHN said Canonsburg Hospital was placed on...
Man accused of dragging Penn Hills police officer with car
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is accused of dragging a police officer about 20 feet during an arrest early Tuesday morning. The incident happened after a Penn Hills police officer found 22-year-old Dajaun Austin unresponsive in a running vehicle on Frankstown Road. According to the police complaint, the...
Pittsburgh man cited after base jumping off windmill in Somerset County
STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Pittsburgh man was cited after base jumping off a windmill in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County. Police said the incident happened on the morning of Sept. 3. Bader Abulaban, 33, faces summary charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police...
Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint
PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash
State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
Police searching for missing Fayette County woman
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing Fayette County woman. Keisha Hottinger, 26, has been missing since Sept. 25. Hottinger is described as a white female; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Uniontown police ask anyone...
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
Pittsburgh firefighters working to repair the homes of Florida firefighters, still on duty following Hurricane Ian's impact
PITTSBURGH — A team of local firefighters is in Florida on a mission to help their comrades in need. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Captain John Gardell said many Florida firefighters likely haven’t stopped working since Hurricane Ian made impact last week. Gardell is working with the International Association...
Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery
ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
Former Bridgewater councilman files lawsuit after charges are dismissed in cold case murder
MONACA, Pa. — A former Bridgewater councilman who was convicted in a cold case murder and then later saw that conviction overturned and the charges dismissed has now filed a lawsuit against three investigators who were involved in the case. Attorneys for Gregory Hopkins announced the lawsuit early Wednesday...
Allegheny County Jail warden addresses concerns of conditions inside jail
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Jail warden responded to concerns over inmate treatment inside the jail. In a sit-down interview with Pittsburgh's Action News 4, warden Orlando Harper explained what is being done to address the concerns. Jail warden responds: Watch the report in the video player above. “We...
