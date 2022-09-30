ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO