All-time series record – SDSU is leading 22-10 overall against CSUF. Brian Dutcher starts his sixth season as the head coach of the San Diego State University Aztecs on November 7, when the Cal State Fullerton Titans travel to Viejas Arena in San Diego to compete for the 33rd time in school history. The Aztecs currently lead the series between the two universities, which dates back to 1964, with 22 wins and only ten losses. The Aztecs boast a 13-4 record in games in America’s Finest City, including a 66-56 victory last year.
