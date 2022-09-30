Read full article on original website
Related
Storm cleanup continues in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Storm cleanup continues in Eastern Orangeburg County as Holly Hill residents spent hours cleaning up debris in their yards. “This was pretty big. We’ve had a couple of other scares but as you can see with all the bags and all the rubbish we couldn’t even get up into the driveway," said Holly Hill resident Bonnie Trischler.
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Orangeburg man lending a helping hand to Ian victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many are looking to help those who were hurt and lost homes when Hurricane Ian hit. Efforts are being made right here in Orangeburg to get needed supplies to those in Florida. “It’s just so much suffering, you know and your heart go out for the...
SCDOT to replace US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for the replacement of US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County. Both the north- and south-bound bridges will be replaced and the shoulders along the route will be widened. The $23 million project is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus. According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School,...
Projects to upgrade Richland Mall and BullStreet District discussed at Richland County Council meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council made some major development moves at their regular meeting Tuesday, including adding more housing to Columbia's BullStreet District. "When you think about what's gone on at our BullStreet property, and just the opportunity to create living space for individuals, tremendous tax breaks, and a significant increase in quality of life for our community, it's just a great opportunity for all of us," Councilman Paul Livingston explained.
Florida family evacuates home, moves to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a family who has lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Aimee Boots and her family were already planning to move from their home in Pine Island, Florida to Sumter when Hurricane Ian forced them out earlier than expected. "If I don’t...
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Social media hoax led to scare at Blythewood High, sheriff says
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A report of shots fired at Blythewood High School was a hoax, one of several in South Carolina Wednesday that started from a TikTok challenge, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots...
Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City approves Columbia Water's $85 million request
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council voted to approve Columbia Water's request for $85 million. That money will go towards improving the quality of the water. Clint Shealy with Columbia Water said it's routine ask for help to pay off upcoming and current projects within the agency.
abcnews4.com
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hit by 18-wheeler on I-26 in Newberry Co.
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of a crash on I-26 in Newberry County. Troopers said at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were both heading west on I-26 near exit 72 when the tractor-trailer changed lanes and hit the truck. As a result, the truck went into the medium, overturned, and hit the cable barrier.
DHEC to host community health fair Wednesday, Oct. 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting a community health, wellness and safety fair at the agency's 2600 Bull St. location. The public is invited to attend this free event and come out to meet representatives from local health and...
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
SC State and Clemson partner to support marginalized farmers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $70 million into a partnership between South Carolina State University and Clemson aimed at addressing the needs of marginalized and underserved farmers. “The long relationship that we have with minority farmers in the state and the outstanding...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Lexington Co. coroner identifies man involved domestic
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0