ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami Heat Roundtable: Unheralded guy to be most excited about

As the Miami Heat have officially embarked on their latest season, losing their first preseason contest to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, they will look to continue their tune-up to the regular season on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. As part of this whole process, it not only allows...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Deadline

Baseball Sets TV Schedule For First-Ever Wild Card Round

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will team to televise the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series beginning Friday with four games, marking the debut of the reformatted and expanded baseball postseason. Four best-of-3 series will be on tap in the first year of the wild card round, which will feature each league’s third- through sixth-best teams recordwise. The winners of this weekend’s games across Friday-Sunday will advance to the best-of-5 divisional rounds beginning October 11, where AL division champs the New York Yankees and Houston Astros and NL division champs Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves await. Related Story New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy