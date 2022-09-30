ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will team to televise the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series beginning Friday with four games, marking the debut of the reformatted and expanded baseball postseason. Four best-of-3 series will be on tap in the first year of the wild card round, which will feature each league’s third- through sixth-best teams recordwise. The winners of this weekend’s games across Friday-Sunday will advance to the best-of-5 divisional rounds beginning October 11, where AL division champs the New York Yankees and Houston Astros and NL division champs Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves await. Related Story New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge...

MLB ・ 19 MINUTES AGO