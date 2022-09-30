ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Henrico positioning Glover Park for baseball tournament complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Sports Tourism Officials are positioning Glover Park in Glen Allen for its next project. “We’re looking at developing what we call a four-diamond clover baseball complex,” Executive Director of Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Dennis Bickmeier said. The complex will be built over...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers

Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
RICHMOND, VA

