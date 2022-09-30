Read full article on original website
Residents react to new landscaping plans for former Lee Circle
Richmond's Planning Commission voted to adopt the city's temporary plan to fill the former Lee Circle on Monument Avenue with $100,000 worth of plants until a long-term proposal has been put forward.
NBC12
Henrico positioning Glover Park for baseball tournament complex
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Sports Tourism Officials are positioning Glover Park in Glen Allen for its next project. “We’re looking at developing what we call a four-diamond clover baseball complex,” Executive Director of Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Dennis Bickmeier said. The complex will be built over...
Plan seeks to replace old Oak Grove Elementary School, empty for 10 years, with $45M housing development
The old Oak Grove Elementary School has been empty for nearly a decade but could soon be turned into an affordable multifamily housing development in Richmond's Southside.
‘Don’t rezone for Sheetz’: Henrico residents concerned about rezoning proposal that could bring businesses near homes
A busy neighborhood in Henrico County could soon change with a rezoning proposal. County leaders are considering plans to bring a Sheetz to 7500 Staples Mill Road near Bremner Boulevard, but some people fear this could bring problems to their backyards.
Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
Newly proposed Henrico animal adoption center’s name has been finalized
The county has decided to name its newest adoption center 'Henrico Pet Adoption Center.' The name was chosen as the top choice out of almost 400 total public submissions, which included Henrico Animal House, Happy Tails Pet Adoption Center, Wags & Whiskers Pet Adoption Center, Furever Friends Pet Adoption Center and more.
Owners of Jasper in Carytown opening new spots in Richmond
Kevin Liu, Mattias Hagglund, Thomas Leggett, and Brandon Peck, owners of The Jasper in Carytown, are preparing to open The Emerald Lounge at 2416 Jefferson Ave.
Richmond School Board member wants discussion on Fox fire 'failures'
A Richmond School Board member requested a discussion related to fire safety in schools during the board's Monday night meeting following a Problem Solvers Investigation report.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
NBC12
Richmond, religious leaders call for more to be done about youth gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trio of shootings involving Richmond youth is forcing those with Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) to renew their call for significant changes to save lives. “I think that the city really has to take a good look at what it’s doing and is...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
‘I was shocked and disturbed’: Henrico’s India K’Raja restaurant vandalized
Henrico County Police Division is investigating an act of vandalism after a business owner found hateful messages and racist slurs spray painted on his restaurant.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Hateful messages discovered outside Henrico restaurant
The spray-painted messages were discovered on Sunday at India K’Raja along the 9000 block of West Broad Street.
Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers
Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
University of Richmond biologists help conservation experts manage aggressive invasive species in Chesapeake Bay
"This plant can grow to about 15 feet tall and resembles bamboo," Wu said in a release. "It changes water dynamics in wetlands and forms dense monocultures, which is harmful to native vegetation and can negatively impact property values."
Richmond Folk Festival: What to know before you go this weekend
If you're one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you'll want to know before you head out.
Richmond Public School teachers’ feedback could bring K-8 curriculum changes
Input from Richmond Public School teachers could lead to a change in the division's reading curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade.
