MCAS results show students recovering from the turmoil of pandemic learning but reveal losses in English language arts

Read full article on original website
Related
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
Clark University graduate students, administration fail to reach agreement during three-hour bargaining session amidst ongoing strike
A three-hour negotiation session Wednesday morning did not result in a contract agreement between Clark University graduate student workers and the university administration, as the students continue to strike. In a message sent to the university community Wednesday afternoon, Provost Sebastián Royo said that agreements have been reached on much...
Chicopee School Committee members vote to take 1st step to buy MassMutual Conference Center
CHICOPEE – School Committee members will recommend the full board pursue purchasing the now-closed MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive, saying it has plenty of potential to expand and improve education programs. The center is for sale for $8.3 million and would be used to replace the school administration...
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western Mass. Girls Volleyball Top 10: West Springfield, Ludlow join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
Pope Francis’ Wesley Smith, Southwick’s Hannah Bannish each set new course records in cross country tri-meet
In a tri-meet between Southwick, Pope Francis, and Granby, an impressive showing on Tuesday, with new course records being set for both the girls’ and boys’ sides during the run. On the girl’s side, Southwick’s Hannah Bannish dominated, finishing the course 51 seconds before the second-place finisher with...
Westfield officials hope Elm St. ‘green space’ can be ready for events by spring
WESTFIELD — The vacant lot on Elm Street next to the PVTA station could be turned into a public green space with events by next summer, said Community Development Director Peter Miller. The Westfield Redevelopment Authority has been trying to find a use for the space for years, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worcester police LGBTQ liaison officer raises concerns with body camera program
The Worcester Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officer raised concerns about how people in the LGBTQ community may react to its body worn camera program at a Human Rights Commission meeting Monday. Officer Sharon McQueen cited a statistic that 46% of people in the LGBTQ community do not serve openly...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: East Longmeadow, Minnechaug climb list, three teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fifth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
For immigrant Hadley farmer, plenty of carrots, beets, parsnips and GoFundMe support
Early in this growing season, Rosendo Santizo and Genevieve Higgins were worried, just as they were worried about the GoFundMe campaign that ultimately helped him buy the tools and equipment to run Winter Moon Roots farm. It was too dry, Santizo said. The carrot seeds he’d planted just sat in...
City Council President Jesse Lederman appoints civic engagement working group
SPRINGFIELD - “It’s really important for me to be a part of what is happening in Springfield,” Jasper McCoy, a member of the newly appointed Working Group on Civic Engagement, said. “It’s very important that I showcase that you can voice your concerns.”. The 29-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: Monson, Longmeadow continue rising as season continues
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20 will come out each Wednesday of the fall regular season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Cannabis cultivator’s death tied to work at Trulieve factory in Holyoke
An employee at Trulieve Cannabis in Holyoke died in January due to her inability to breathe after inhaling cannabis dust, a federal agency is alleging in an investigation into the incident. A preliminary inspection report by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that an employee...
Pope Francis boys soccer defeats Agawam 1-0 behind strong defense and Richard Roy’s ingenuity
SPRINGFIELD – The Pope Francis boys soccer team narrowly defeated Agawam on Tuesday in a hard-fought match, 1-0. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Pigskin Prophet: We pick, you vote for Western Mass. football in Week 5
Taconic @ Putnam, 5:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Coes Reservoir in Worcester closed indefinitely due to cyanobacteria bloom
The city of Worcester has closed Coes Reservoir indefinitely after testing revealed cyanobacteria at a density that exceeds the recreational threshold. The dominant bacteria present has the capacity to produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets, according to a press release from the city. As a result,...
Big E finishes at full force after COVID wreaks havoc on last 2 fair years
WEST SPRINGFIELD – New England’s largest fair started and finished in full force this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the past two Big E’s. The Eastern States Exposition finished Sunday having broken several records, including attracting the largest crowd in a single day - with 177,789 people attending the second Saturday.
Woman groped by physical therapist told ‘it’s your word against his’ by Cooley exec., police report says
A Florence woman who reported being groped by her Cooley Dickinson Hospital physical therapist, leading to his conviction last month on indecent assault charges, is suing both the man and the hospital. According to her account recorded in a police report, when she informed the Northampton hospital of the inappropriate behavior by one of its therapists, a hospital executive responded that “it’s your word against his.”
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0