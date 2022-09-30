Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs Hospital News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Breast cancer affects almost 1-in-8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early. However, we believe. even one...
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Pedestrian Dies In Accident
Last Friday afternoon, a vehicle struck and killed a 75-year-old Birthright woman on FM 71. They pronounced Barbara Cockrum at the scene after being hit crossing the road to the mailbox.
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
National Night Out Tuesday 10.04.22 At Love Civic Center In Paris From 6-8PM
Come for the free hotdogs, and you may win a prize. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held across the nation that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Across America, NNO is always on the first Tuesday evening in...
Sheriff: Deputies Arrest 2, Recover All Property Stolen During A Home Burglary
Sheriff’s officers had two Cumby men in custody and had recovered all of the property reported stolen within 7 hours of being notified of a home burglary Monday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 8:46 a.m. Monday,...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30
At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
easttexasradio.com
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
KTRE
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located
Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
KXII.com
Man arrested after shots fired from truck
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 30, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gray,Tommorris Deon – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CI Paris Municipal Court Warrant; CI Paris Municipal Court Warrant. King,TyJhaun Zendrell – FAIL TO DISPLAY...
Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges
A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has awarded Sulphur Springs a grant of $2.4 million. However, it does not mean we can start the project yet. We must first sign a. contract with the TDHCA. Before TDHCA provides an agreement for. our...
easttexasradio.com
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
