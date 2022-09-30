Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Beautiful Fall weather on tap for the rest of the day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day and we are making our way through yet another fabulous week of weather. High temperatures are nearing the average today of 84 degrees. Overnight lows will remain below average in the mid to lower 50s. It will be another great day to plan some outdoor activities. We can expect a slight breeze over the area, with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday! :)
WTOK-TV
Nice and dry through the rest of the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The quiet weather pattern continues. High pressure maintains its grip for now, but a cold front will cross our area on Friday. Since our atmosphere is so dry and won’t have time to moisten up ahead of the front, the front will actually move through without producing rain for us...but additional clouds can be expected.
WTOK-TV
Average to near average highs are expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure will have an influence on our weather most of this week. So, expect lots of sunshine with no rain through Thursday. Friday, a cold front will actually cross our area, but there won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for it to work with to squeeze out rain. So, Friday will be rain-free too.
WTOK-TV
Great weather on tap for your National Taco Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It is National Taco Day! What better way to celebrate this terrific day than with great fall weather. High and low temperatures do remain below the average for this time of year. With an average high of 86 degrees and an average low ow 59 degrees, our highs today are expected to be in the lower 80s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 50s not as chilly as we start our mornings.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County football team. The Tigers on Friday beat their rival, the Southern Choctaw Indians 22-16. After eight years, the Tigers brought the trophy back home and the Tigers are lead by former NFL Head Coach Kendrick Office, who just took over the team about a year ago.
WTOK-TV
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
WTOK-TV
Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts. The board said the changes made...
WTOK-TV
USPS is hiring seasonal workers for the holidays
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season will be here before you know it and that is the busiest time of year for most people, especially for the United States Postal Service. USPS is currently hosting job fairs all over the state to hire seasonal workers. Dena Longmire, a Post...
WTOK-TV
William Guy Carroll
Funeral services for William Guy Carroll, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_03_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lisa Ann Spears. Spears is a 43-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 115 pounds. She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials. Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Ms. Yvonne Covington
A memorial gathering for Ms. Yvonne Covington will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Ms. Yvonne Covington, age 80, of Bailey passed away at her home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Yvonne was born August 26, 1942 in Meridian,...
WTOK-TV
Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck”
Funeral services for Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck” will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:30 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Voter registration deadline for November general elections is approaching
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The November general elections are quickly approaching. The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk‘s Office has been gearing up for the elections by hiring poll workers and getting people registered to vote. This week is the final opportunity to register and be eligible to vote in November.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
WTOK-TV
Robert Franklin Hughes
Funeral services for Robert Franklin Hughes will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Log Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
WTOK-TV
Dr. Hermogenes Villar Thomas Jr. M.D.
It is with great love that we share the passing of Hermogenes V. Thomas Jr., M.D., on September 29th, 2022. He was born on January 31st, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nunilon Thomas, M.D.; his siblings Nati Sibberns, Nelly Ejercito, Felipe Thomas and Baby Daep; his six children MaryAnne Hanley (Brian), Leandro Thomas, Noel Thomas (Cleo), Christine Rigdon (Lenon), Maybelle Sparks and Maylynne Wilbert (Rand); his grandchildren Chris and wife Meagan, Matthew, Brandon and wife Kenna, Dustin, Lauren, Sabrina, Grace, Luke, Wyatt, Sam and Jacob; and great granddaughter Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermogenes Sr. and Purificacion Thomas; and his siblings Corazon Thomas, Tita Braganza and Jett Thomas.Mones, as he is fondly called, was a great family man who took an active role in raising their children. God and family were the core of his life. He loved to cook for his family and even tended to household chores despite his busy schedule as a physician. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. He looked forward to gatherings and celebrations. Every year, he would take time to visit his hometown. Along with singing karaoke, he also enjoyed watching James Bond movies and boxing, and listening to Elvis. He was also passionate in caring for their family dog Beau.He graduated Doctor of Medicine from Manila Central University, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life while they were still both medical interns. His first practice as a doctor was in his hometown of Daraga, Albay in the Philippines. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he resumed his medical practice in Indianapolis. When his family moved to Meridian in 1980, he proceeded with his practice as a staff physician at East Mississippi State Hospital where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in April 2010.He was a devout Catholic and was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian, Mississippi.
