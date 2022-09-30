It is with great love that we share the passing of Hermogenes V. Thomas Jr., M.D., on September 29th, 2022. He was born on January 31st, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nunilon Thomas, M.D.; his siblings Nati Sibberns, Nelly Ejercito, Felipe Thomas and Baby Daep; his six children MaryAnne Hanley (Brian), Leandro Thomas, Noel Thomas (Cleo), Christine Rigdon (Lenon), Maybelle Sparks and Maylynne Wilbert (Rand); his grandchildren Chris and wife Meagan, Matthew, Brandon and wife Kenna, Dustin, Lauren, Sabrina, Grace, Luke, Wyatt, Sam and Jacob; and great granddaughter Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermogenes Sr. and Purificacion Thomas; and his siblings Corazon Thomas, Tita Braganza and Jett Thomas.Mones, as he is fondly called, was a great family man who took an active role in raising their children. God and family were the core of his life. He loved to cook for his family and even tended to household chores despite his busy schedule as a physician. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. He looked forward to gatherings and celebrations. Every year, he would take time to visit his hometown. Along with singing karaoke, he also enjoyed watching James Bond movies and boxing, and listening to Elvis. He was also passionate in caring for their family dog Beau.He graduated Doctor of Medicine from Manila Central University, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life while they were still both medical interns. His first practice as a doctor was in his hometown of Daraga, Albay in the Philippines. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he resumed his medical practice in Indianapolis. When his family moved to Meridian in 1980, he proceeded with his practice as a staff physician at East Mississippi State Hospital where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in April 2010.He was a devout Catholic and was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian, Mississippi.

