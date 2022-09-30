Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
The U.S. Is Not Harvesting as Many Fish as It Could, Driving Up Imports
In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time record of production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Fish is a key source of protein, making it essential in feeding the growing world population. In the United States, New...
COPD Patients are Breathing Easier Thanks to Remarkable New Implant
Some patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, are breathing easier thanks to new technology in the form of a small valve inserted in the lung. Paula Dote had the Zephyr valves inserted in her lungs two years ago. Dote, 77, was a smoker for more than 50 years, which doctors say caused her COPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More
As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Tests, BA.5 Declines, What to Do If You Have Virus
How many tests should you take before you know that what you have isn't COVID?. Chicago's top doctor tackled that question Tuesday. Plus, new COVID variants are continuing to grow in numbers as the BA.5 variant's dominance continues to shrink. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0