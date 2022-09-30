ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Chicago

COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More

As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Why ‘Best Before' Labels Are Bad for the Planet and Your Wallet

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy