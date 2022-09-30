ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Flagler Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Recognizes Retiring Fire Chief

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council recognized retiring Fire Chief Jerry Forte at the October 4 City Council Meeting with a proclamation. Mayor David Alfin has proclaimed October 14, 2022, as “Chief Jerry Forte Appreciation Day”. Ms. Bevan and Mayor Alfin jointly read the proclamation,...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Salinas
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
cityofnsb.com

Here's the latest FEMA assistance update for Volusia County

More than 15,000 Volusia County residents have already applied for FEMA assistance. To apply for assistance and get answers to your questions, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications are available in English and Spanish. When you...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#County Administrator#Erosion#Emergency Management#Dune#Moody Boat Launch#The Post Office
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County sees dune breaches, downed power lines, intermittent flooding after Ian

Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. “Deputy County Administrator...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
flaglernewsweekly.com

PALM COAST ARTS FOUNDATION AND TOMOKA EYE ASSOCIATES INTRODUCE TURTLE #18

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation along with sponsor Tomoka Eye Associates, announce the long-awaited unveiling of TURTLE #18 to the public art Turtle Trail Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am at Tomoka Eye Associates, 21 Hospital Drive, Palm Coast. Bill Watson, CEO of Tomoka Eye stated “When I found out...
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy