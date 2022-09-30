Read full article on original website
There are a number of factors that influence the state of your romantic relationship, and stress is certainly one of them. But how, exactly, does stress affect relationships? In a new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, researchers appear to have pinpointed at least one way: It may make you see your partner in a more negative light, even if they have nothing to do with why you're stressed.
When we are intimately involved with another person, our auras intertwine and energy is exchanged. Some may describe this as having chemistry, and that's because our bodies experience a chemical reaction in response to that other person, whether we're with them physically, texting or talking to them on the phone, or even when we're thinking about them. This chemistry can exist without a romantic connection, but often it's associated with physical intimacy of a romantic nature. The energetic connections that are formed during intimacy can still exist way past the physical relationship. So, even if you ended a relationship six months or six years ago, the energetic connections between you and that other person may still be strong and can impact your future relationships in both positive and negative ways. If it's the latter, then a cord-cutting ritual may just be the thing you need to do to truly end the physical, emotional, and energetic ties to your ex.
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
Up until a few weeks ago, I was blissfully unaware of the fact that my hair had metal in it. If you're thinking, "ew, gross," I hate to be the one to tell you this, but your hair most likely has metal in it, too. Scientific data confirms that metals like cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury can pile up in hair fibers through diet and different environmental conditions like hard water and pollution. While our bodies are built to naturally fight off these heavy metals, there are also a few products currently on the market that work to detox your hair and prevent metals from accumulating in the first place.
Antidepressants are a treatment option you might be familiar with if you struggle with depression or any other mental health issue. The use of antidepressants is more common than one might think, and appears to be steadily on the rise. Statistics provided by the federal government estimate that one in every ten Americans takes an antidepressant, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Between the periods of 1988-1994 and 2005-2008, there was a 400% increase in antidepressant use in both adolescents and adults.
