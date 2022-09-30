Read full article on original website
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
National Analyst Says Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Are Contenders Despite Uneven Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but no one predicted that they'd start 0-2 on the year. Despite their slow start, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein believes Cincinnati is still a legitimate contender in the AFC. "Over the past two weeks,...
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Rams Coach Sean McVay: ‘The Story Isn’t Written Yet’ on Rams Early Offensive Struggles
The calling card for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams was undoubtedly their potent offense, led by the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Last season the Rams averaged 27 points per game, good for 7th in the NFL while putting up 366.8 yards of total offense per game. In the simplest of terms, they were nearly unstoppable on offense, doing so despite featuring an inconsistent rushing attack.
Steelers Film Room: Analyzing George Pickens Breakout Performance
Shall we start with the good or bad news first? The bad news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third straight game, leaving them staring at a 1-3 record. The good news is that during their loss to the New York Jets, the Steelers were finally able to get their second round draft pick George Pickens involved on offense.
Colts Rule Out Star RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. The Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The star running back is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor led the league in rushing last season and the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense. Kickoff in...
New York Giants Early Injury Update: Jones, Toney, Robinson, Williams to Practice
The New York Giants have a lengthy injury report coming out later today, but we have some early information about the status of various players. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will practice on a limited basis, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who added that Jones made progress since suffering his injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears.
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts
The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement
The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Jets’ Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve
Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster. Getting Brown back from IR...
Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to...
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown
Cleveland Browns are expected to sign some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to sign tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a report. Brown has played in three games with the Houston Texans this season and has caught seven passes for 72 yards. No stranger to Cleveland, Brown spent the 2019 season with the Browns and started six games. The 28-year-old tight end caught just two passes that year.
CBS’s Mics Hear Rodgers Drop F-Bomb
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The passage of time can bring wisdom and patience. During training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he had grown a “little gentler” when it comes to dealing with mistakes. But the fire still burns hot, as tight end Tyler Davis...
