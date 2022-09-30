Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5
We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond
Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Rutgers vs. Nebraska tickets: How to get tickets to Scarlet Knights Blackout Game at SHI Stadium on Friday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
Rutgers faces Nebraska in a regular season game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According...
Rutgers’ struggling offense gets golden opportunity vs. Nebraska’s porous defense
With the midway point of the 2022 season approaching, there is an ugly truth in Piscataway: Rutgers has one of the worst offenses in college football. Outside of their blowout win over FCS basement-dweller Wagner, the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) have struggled mightily in just about every area on that side of the ball through the first half of the campaign. The reasons for the issues are plentiful — injuries at quarterback, an offensive line rotation consisting mostly of transfers, some conservative and confusing play-calling — but the stats are clear:
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
One big takeaway so far this season: Eagles are getting a bunch, and not allowing many | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Football practice is football practice is football practice, mostly, year after year after year. But one thing I’ve noticed with the Eagles this year is the offense’s increased emphasis on drilling to prevent turnovers, and the extra time the defense spends trying to create them. BUY...
Aaron Judge: The Yankees’ record-holding slugger is the face of baseball ... and a mystery
It was June 2020, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, and Mike Rooney, the baseball coach at Don Bosco Prep, was growing anxious about passersby on Route 17 noticing Yankees slugger Aaron Judge taking batting practice on the school’s field in Ramsey. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field remained off...
Will Eagles move to 5-0 against Zach Ertz, Cardinals? (PODCAST)
The Eagles erased a 14-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the team’s former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles ran for 210 yards in the game, with running back Miles Sanders toting the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How it all started: Reliving Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 1st pro homer, which ended a pitcher’s career
Now that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has broken the American League’s single-season home run record with No. 62 on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, forgive Race Parmenter if his mind drifts to Judge’s first professional home run and how it changed Parmenter’s life. Parmenter gave up...
Mets-Nationals weather forecast calls for more rain at Citi Field (10/5/22)
Stop me if you’e heard this before: rain is in the forecast for the Mets. New York is slated to wrap its regular-season schedule Wednesday in a matinee with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But once again Mother Nature might...
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card schedule is set
The postseason is in sight. The New York Mets will play their final regular season game on Wednesday at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals. Then, it’s time to try and stay alive. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets will host the San Diego Padres...
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Mets in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres at Citi Field
The Mets are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch first baseman Pete Alonso, manager Buck Showalter and pitcher Max Scherzer play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. The Mets will play the San Diego Padres...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0