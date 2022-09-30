ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5

We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond

Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Flemington, NJ
Flemington, NJ
Sports
State
South Carolina State
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Nebraska tickets: How to get tickets to Scarlet Knights Blackout Game at SHI Stadium on Friday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

Rutgers faces Nebraska in a regular season game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ struggling offense gets golden opportunity vs. Nebraska’s porous defense

With the midway point of the 2022 season approaching, there is an ugly truth in Piscataway: Rutgers has one of the worst offenses in college football. Outside of their blowout win over FCS basement-dweller Wagner, the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) have struggled mightily in just about every area on that side of the ball through the first half of the campaign. The reasons for the issues are plentiful — injuries at quarterback, an offensive line rotation consisting mostly of transfers, some conservative and confusing play-calling — but the stats are clear:
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Hunterdon Central#Pingry#Nj Com Player Of The Year
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Will Eagles move to 5-0 against Zach Ertz, Cardinals? (PODCAST)

The Eagles erased a 14-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the team’s former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles ran for 210 yards in the game, with running back Miles Sanders toting the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy