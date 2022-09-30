Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond
Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
Rutgers’ struggling offense gets golden opportunity vs. Nebraska’s porous defense
With the midway point of the 2022 season approaching, there is an ugly truth in Piscataway: Rutgers has one of the worst offenses in college football. Outside of their blowout win over FCS basement-dweller Wagner, the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) have struggled mightily in just about every area on that side of the ball through the first half of the campaign. The reasons for the issues are plentiful — injuries at quarterback, an offensive line rotation consisting mostly of transfers, some conservative and confusing play-calling — but the stats are clear:
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Will Eagles move to 5-0 against Zach Ertz, Cardinals? (PODCAST)
The Eagles erased a 14-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the team’s former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles ran for 210 yards in the game, with running back Miles Sanders toting the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
One big takeaway so far this season: Eagles are getting a bunch, and not allowing many | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Football practice is football practice is football practice, mostly, year after year after year. But one thing I’ve noticed with the Eagles this year is the offense’s increased emphasis on drilling to prevent turnovers, and the extra time the defense spends trying to create them. BUY...
Rutgers vs. Nebraska tickets: How to get tickets to Scarlet Knights Blackout Game at SHI Stadium on Friday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
Rutgers faces Nebraska in a regular season game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Hunterdon County 2022 Veterans Recognition Medal Ceremony set
The annual Hunterdon County Veterans Recognition Medal Ceremony is scheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person and veterans are welcome to participate. The program will be live streamed, as well, Commissioner Deputy Director Zachary T. Rich said.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at QuickChek in N.J.
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was bought at a convenience store in Union County. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at QuickChek on Morris Avenue in Union, lottery officials said Wednesday. In...
Hunterdon 4-H and Ag Fair honors four for service
The Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair organization honored two people, long-time volunteers Bernie Beatty of Bethlehem Township and Susan Miller of Raritan Township, with the 2022 Roger Everitt Award. Presented annually to people for “outstanding service to the fair,” it is named for Everitt, the fair’s first president, who died in 2017.
Somerset County Sheriff needs help naming new K-9
Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo announced a contest to name the agency’s newest K-9 officer, a male yellow Labrador retriever whose job will be to sniff out illegal drugs with his partner, Sheriff’s officer David Daneker. The contest winner will “take home some cool Somerset County Sheriff...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
1 killed, 2 injured in weekend shooting, cops say
One man was killed and two people injured in a shooting in Camden late Sunday night, officials said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, of Camden, was pronounced dead at an area hospital early Monday, a little more than an hour after shots rang out in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
Jury will not hear that man accused of killing 2nd wife is in prison for murdering his 1st
If the murder case against John Smith goes to trial in Mercer County, the jury will not hear that he killed his first wife in Ohio, a judge ruled Wednesday. The decision is a significant blow to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s case against Smith, 71, who they believe killed his wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, in 1991, when they lived in West Windsor.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATCH: Kids get to be scientists and help track monarchs on their migration from N.J.
Flight 814 has been cleared for takeoff. And with that, a monarch butterfly with a tracking tag designation of AGBY 814 fluttered off the hand of Simon Arne, 6, of Ewing, and set out on a 2100-mile journey from Pennington, New Jersey to the mountains of Mexico. At a program...
