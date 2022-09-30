ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Judge denies student debt cancellation lawsuit after Education Department clarifies plan

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF7Pk_0iFu2Zoq00

A federal judge on Thursday denied a challenge to President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF).

PLF on Tuesday became the first organization to challenge the Biden administration’s move to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower, alleging it is illegal because Congress, which holds the power of the purse, did not approve it.

The group filed the suit on behalf of one of its attorneys, alleging he would suffer irreparable harm because the plan would automatically forgive his debt and force him to face state tax liability.

“Nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive relief automatically because their relevant income data is already available to the Department,” read a White House fact sheet cited in the suit.

But the judge on Thursday denied the motion after the Department of Education updated its website to clarify no one would be forced to take part in the debt forgiveness, a clarification that came after the department cast the lawsuit as “baseless” for claiming they would.

“If you would like to opt out of debt relief for any reason, including because you are concerned about a state tax liability, you will be given an opportunity to opt out,” the department’s website reads after Wednesday’s update.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young ruled that the PLF attorney can no longer be irreparably harmed by the policy since he can now opt out, throwing out his motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt Biden’s plan.

Young also granted PLF’s request to amend its complaint following the ruling.

The judge asked PLF to consider in its new filing if it has standing to file a lawsuit. He also noted that the Education Department’s plan is “still evolving” and asked PLF to consider if the case is ready to be adjudicated.

“Since Pacific Legal Foundation filed the case on Tuesday, the government has made two staggeringly large changes to the program via quiet revisions to a Department of Education website, which only serves to underscore the lawless nature of this program,” PLF attorney Caleb Kruckenberg said in a statement. “The government clearly had not considered the implications of the program for people like our plaintiff, Frank Garrison.”

The department’s website was also updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans.

The group promised to continue challenging the debt forgiveness plan.

“None of these on-the-fly changes can remedy the fact that the entire program is brazenly illegal from top to bottom,” said PLF attorney Michael Poon. “At no point has the government made a plausible argument that the underlying policy is legal. So far, they have not challenged our argument that the administration’s ‘lawmaking by press release’ is unconstitutional.”

The Hill has reached out to an Education Department spokesperson for comment.

Meanwhile, six Republican-led states on Thursday filed a separate suit challenging the debt forgiveness plan.

Comments / 577

shamus mcfilthy
5d ago

seems a lot of people slept through their government class and have absolutely no idea about the separation of powers nor do they understand that the president does not have the power to do debt forgiveness and that in order for debt forgiveness to even be considered it must come from the legislative branch and not the executive branch...

Reply(77)
369
couldwoodshood
5d ago

Anybody with half a brain knows that there was never going to be any debt relief . That's just Biden showing everyone how good he was never gonna be.. As the great Nancy Pelosi once said...The President could not give educational debt relief. Am I the only one that remembers that ? 😆 of course not.

Reply(46)
203
Tony Badalamenti
5d ago

Fix the root problem. Colleges overcharge! If you do take loans , make them fixed 3-4%. Give credit to those that pay back by giving full interest expense deduction similar to mortgage interest

Reply(41)
113
Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Federal Student Loans#An Education#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Plf#White House#District Court
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

713K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy