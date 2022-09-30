Read full article on original website
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
Elon Musk may be finally buying Twitter: Twitter says it intends to sell for $54.20 a share
The deal between the world’s richest person and one of the most talked about social media platforms is on again. Twitter says it plans to sell the social media platform to Elon Musk for the original offer of $54.20 a share. “We received the letter from the Musk parties...
Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Here are all the juiciest private texts between Musk and his billionaire buddies discussing plans for Twitter
Text logs show Reid Hoffman, Jack Dorsey, Joe Rogan, and many more texting Musk about Twitter. Conversations ranged from praise of Musk's moves to financing his acquisition of the company. Texts also show who influenced Musk and what caused the breakdown of talks with Twitter executives. Elon Musk's smartphone has...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he'll pay $44B to buy Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in...
It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter
On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
Elon Musk re-ups offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion: reports
Elon Musk has proposed proceeding with his purchase of Twitter at the original price of $54.20 per share, according to media reports.
Elon Musk swears he really wants to buy Twitter this time [Update: Twitter intends to accept]
It’s been a roller coaster ride between Elon Musk and Twitter this year with the Tesla CEO giving up on the acquisition back in July. Days after, Twitter sued Musk for breach of contract. Now in the latest chapter of the saga, Musk has sent a letter to Twitter with a proposal to go through with the $44 billion purchase.
Elon Musk’s X platform the only way forward after Twitter purchase: analyst
Twitter stock closed more than 22% higher yesterday following Elon Musk’s announcement that he intends to close his $44 billion buyout of the social media company at $54.20 per share. The Tesla CEO discussed his decision on Twitter, noting that purchasing the social media platform will speed up the creation of “X, the everything app.”
Elon Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Takeover Deal
An agreement would avoid the continuation of a costly legal battle
Dogecoin Set For Gargantuan Gains As Elon Musk Moves To Proceed With $44B Twitter Purchase Agreement
Memecoin Dogecoin experienced a marked bullish bump on Tuesday, bolstered by the announcement that Dogefather Elon Musk is reportedly still interested in buying Twitter on the deal’s original terms. Musk Willing To Finally Close Twitter Deal. Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover agreement is not dead after all. According to...
Musk reverses again, now ready to buy Twitter at original price -sources
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, signaling an end to a bitter legal battle that was about to go to trial. The...
Twitter’s board deserves credit for Elon Musk’s U-turn
By sticking to its guns the firm has defended the excellent principle that bidders should do what they’ve agreed to do
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter
Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter appears to be going ahead once more.The company said in statement on Tuesday that it has “received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC”.“The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share,” it added, seemingly putting an end to the perils the deal has faced.Here is a timeline of how it has unfolded:– April 4: A filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Mr Musk bought up just over 9% of Twitter shares, at the time making him the...
Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition deal is back on
Voluble billionaire Elon Musk may be finally ready to close that giant Twitter deal - at least for today. Musk and his backers filed a letter with SEC on Monday (opens in new tab) to restart the deal at the originally agreed upon terms. The news comes days before Musk was due to be deposed in a case seeking to throw out the deal -- and just days after some of Musk's private texts (opens in new tab)between associates, friends, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were released in discovery. The newly released messages shed light on how Musk views Twitter, its new features (like Twitter Blue, which he hates), and the deal itself.
