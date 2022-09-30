ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
dailyhodl.com

DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
TechCrunch

It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter

On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s X platform the only way forward after Twitter purchase: analyst

Twitter stock closed more than 22% higher yesterday following Elon Musk’s announcement that he intends to close his $44 billion buyout of the social media company at $54.20 per share. The Tesla CEO discussed his decision on Twitter, noting that purchasing the social media platform will speed up the creation of “X, the everything app.”
The Associated Press

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
The Independent

Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter appears to be going ahead once more.The company said in statement on Tuesday that it has “received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC”.“The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share,” it added, seemingly putting an end to the perils the deal has faced.Here is a timeline of how it has unfolded:– April 4: A filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Mr Musk bought up just over 9% of Twitter shares, at the time making him the...
TechRadar

Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition deal is back on

Voluble billionaire Elon Musk may be finally ready to close that giant Twitter deal - at least for today. Musk and his backers filed a letter with SEC on Monday (opens in new tab) to restart the deal at the originally agreed upon terms. The news comes days before Musk was due to be deposed in a case seeking to throw out the deal -- and just days after some of Musk's private texts (opens in new tab)between associates, friends, and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were released in discovery. The newly released messages shed light on how Musk views Twitter, its new features (like Twitter Blue, which he hates), and the deal itself.
