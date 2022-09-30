Read full article on original website
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL ACCEPTS GRANT FOR STORMWATER ISSUES
On Tuesday night, the Homer City Borough Council accepted a grant from the Indiana County Commissioners to fix some stormwater issues in the borough. Borough Manager Robert Nymick said that this will help with the efforts to mitigate stormwater problems on East Church Street and on Jacksonville Road. The grant...
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
JAMES L. ANDERCHIN, 79
James L. Anderchin, 79 of Starford, PA., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of George and Margaret (Hvizdos) Anderchin, born January 11, 1943 in Starford, PA. Jim was a member of St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer and was devoted...
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES POSSIBLE EXPANSION OF DUAL-ENROLLMENT PROGRAM
The Indiana School Board met for a special meeting Monday evening and heard from the superintendent about possibly extending dual enrollment options. The plan suggested by Superintendent Michael Vuckovich last night would allow Senior High students in 10th grade to start taking classes as part of a dual enrollment agreement with IUP. Currently, dual enrollment is offered to 11th and 12th graders. The program offers qualified high school students the opportunity to take selected classes from IUP at 75% of the established tuition rate, with the student receiving IUP credits upon successful completion of the class.
R. HELEN (PETERSON) THOMAS McCLARREN, 101
R. Helen (Peterson) Thomas McClarren, 101, of Torrance passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born January 13, 1921 in Lloydsville (Blair Co.), the daughter of Edward L. and Teressa L. Peterson. Helen graduated from Derry Township High...
WILLIAM “BILL” EDWARD WEISS, 72
William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, was born on July 3rd, 1950, to the late Arthur and Edna Weiss. William passed away on October 3rd, 2022, at his home in Shelocta. William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching steelers football, and spending time in his garage.
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULTS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Saturday night. Police say at 7:31 PM, police were dispatched for an unknown problem in the 500 block of South 6th Street. When police investigated further, they found that 37-year-old Wesley Wertz and another person were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in an injury to the unidentified victim. Wertz was taken into custody and taken to Indiana County Jail to be arraigned in front of District Judge Christopher Welch.
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL COAL TRUCK CRASH
The victim in the fatal crash of a coal truck on Tuesday has been identified. Reports say that the victim was 57-year-old Thomas Mears of Marion Center. After the crash, he was originally taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
HOMER-CENTER GRABS NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL WIN
Homer-Center took down Redbank Valley last night, 3-1, in a non-conference volleyball match. The Wildcats took the first two games, 25-9 and 25-15, lost the third game, 25-23, and won the fourth, 25-12. For Homer-Center, Alayna Fabin had 9 aces and 6 kills; Meegan Williams had 11 kills; Ashlyn Kerr...
DRIVER INVOLVED IN COAL TRUCK CRASH DIES OF INJURIES
State police say the driver of a Mack dump truck which plummeted off a Route 119 Bypass bridge onto Wayne Avenue below has died. The 57-year-old man from Marion Center, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken by ambulance to the Indiana Regional Medical Center and later flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he passed away.
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
