Tupelo, MS

wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus church is extending a helping hand after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Hurricane Ian is considered the deadliest storm in Florida since 1935. And a local congregation is going outside the walls of its church to help those affected by the deadly storm. Minster Tommy Gillion says that through his disaster relief experience, he has observed that...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

WCBI Job Fair will be Thursday at the Lyceum at Lee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re ready to make a career move or looking for a job, get your resumes ready and come to the WCBI Job Fair. It’s going on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum at Lee in Columbus. Vendors will...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford police arrest man after receiving disturbance call

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Oxford ends with a man facing serious charges. On September 22nd, Oxford Police answered a disturbance call on Chickasaw Road. Investigators arrested Corey Holland of Oxford. Holland is charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault. His bond has been set at...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Healthy living spotlight: 4-County can help in energy saving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – These days every penny counts. Especially when it comes to heating and cooling your home. Find out how 4-County can help you. Here’s a healthy living spotlight. “I’m Ronnie Vernon, marketing specialist for 4-County Electric. A big part of my job is advising members...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

Two people steal truck after test driving

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County investigators say two people were test driving a truck and later returned to steal it. This is the truck investigators say a man and woman stole. It is a gray/tan 2008 GMC Sierra Denali, king cab, 4×4 truck. The victim told...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Three men in custody after robbery at Oxford apartments

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested after a hold-up at an Oxford apartment complex. Oxford police charged Trinity Brooks, Deandre Kidd, and Tycarious Collins with armed robbery. This past Thursday OPD got a call about a robbery at an Old Taylor Road complex. Officers arrived to find...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Supervisors review areas to use federal funds

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local governments continue to develop spending plans for American Rescue Plan Act money. At today’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors reviewed a number of areas where they plan to use the federal funds. Some are closer to being finalized than others. An incentive pay...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Warming up for the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend higher for Thursday & Friday. Another surge of cooler air will arrive for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Clear and cooler again with lows dropping back into the mid and upper 40s. WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun with scattered fair weather clouds and less wind....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mostly comfortable week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Conditions are staying mostly consistent for the next couple of days. There will be a warm up in temperatures before the next cool down returns. TUESDAY: Temperatures today are going to be in the lower 80s. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear and sunny. 0% chance of rain showers.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Healthy living spotlight: Aurora Health and Rehabilitation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home. But, there may come a time when you need a place that feels like home, with a little extra help. Here’s a healthy living spotlight with Aurora Health and Rehabilitation. “At Aurora Health and Rehabilitation, our goal is...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front is on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up this week, with a cold front expected heading into the weekend. A few extra clouds may appear with the approaching front. WEDNESDAY: Long story short, today will be almost exactly like the past two days of this week. Temperatures will...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A warmer week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Compared to last week, this week is going to be just a little bit warmer in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in throughout the week before another cold front cools us down this weekend. MONDAY: It is going to be a pleasant day....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MSU gears up for SEC Nation coming to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The SEC Nation Television Program is coming to Starkville this week. That means thousands of fans will be in town and on campus. They are coming for the game and to be a part of the early morning show. That is extra hours for MSU...
STARKVILLE, MS

