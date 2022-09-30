Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
nbcboston.com
‘Very, Very Scary': Neighbors React After Man Found Dead in Millbury Home
As state and local authorities continue to investigate what happened this weekend inside a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, neighbors are reacting to the news that one man is dead and another is facing charges. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after...
nbcboston.com
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Salem, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
Boston police investigating early morning shooting that left man dead
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one man dead. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 38 Westville Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 12:40 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody
MILLBURY — One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house Saturday afternoon on Millbury Avenue. "I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said. ...
Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro
NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
nbcboston.com
Ex-Insurance Adjuster Indicted for Stealing Identities of Victims of Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
A former insurance adjuster from Mississippi has been indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior court on four charges of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Robbing NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Dunkin' store in Manchester over the weekend. Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. Manchester police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday...
nbcboston.com
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
nbcboston.com
ER Nurse Mother Treated 2 Daughters After Peabody Pedestrian Crash
Two young girls are recovering at home days after they were hit by a SUV as they crossed a street with their mother nearby in Peabody, Massachusetts. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Lynn Street, authorities said. "I remember screaming at her, 'What the hell are you doing?' and I...
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Somerville Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro
One of the six men who were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Foxboro while traveling back from a Rhode Island nightclub has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The six men were injured when an SUV crashed on the interstate just after 3:20...
Woman charged with setting fire at apartment that killed 4
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former tenant charged with setting a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building that claimed the lives of four people pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday and was held without bail. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder as well as arson and assault charges in connection with the May 14 blaze in Worcester. Among the victims was a man who in 2018 had sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones ′ Infowars website. Ngoiri, who once lived in the building, was taken into custody on Thursday, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement. A telephone message seeking comment was left with the suspect’s attorney.
Comments / 0