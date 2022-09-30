THEA calls on state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Click2Houston.com
2nd Texas City nursing home accused of neglect toward residents
TEXAS CITY – On the heels of a disturbing incident captured on video depicting an 87-year-old resident being abused by caretakers, a separate abuse allegation has been raised against another nursing home in Texas City. Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab Facility are accused of neglecting a 60-year-old resident by keeping...
Click2Houston.com
Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities
Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Fifth Ward neighbors angry after tests confirm cancer-causing chemicals in soil
Every Fifth Ward resident who spoke at the press conference said they had some kind of connection to cancer or a diagnosis.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Redistricting plan rescheduled by Houston City Council
HOUSTON – Houston City Council is discussing a plan to redraw the districts, but the agenda item has been delayed. The agenda item says that city council members are set to approve and adopt a redistricting plan for the city of Houston based on the 2020 census data. As...
Click2Houston.com
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
Click2Houston.com
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
Click2Houston.com
Nearly 100 firefighters battle massive fire at lumber warehouse in north Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Nearly 100 firefighters with the Houston Fire Department worked to put out a massive two-alarm blaze at a warehouse in north Houston Tuesday, officials said. HFD received reports about a fire at family-owned business Martin’s Hardware and Lumber Warehouse located at 6299 Jensen at around 5:19 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Couple files $25M lawsuit against League City Police Department for alleged wrongful arrest, unjust actions
LEAGUE CITY – A couple has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the League City Police Department for what they call unjust actions. On Sept. 18, a ring doorbell video captured the moment 62-year-old Randy Hall was arrested at his home. “Tell me what I did,” he asked in...
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of biting part of victim’s ear off at downtown Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public’s help finding a man who partially bit someone’s ear off during an assault at a downtown Houston business. On Sunday, Aug. 14, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 400 block of Main...
Comments / 3