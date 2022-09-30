ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskins, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Haskins, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL 11

Candlelight vigil honors those passed from ovarian cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and the Ovarian Cancer Connection hosted a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor those who passed from the disease. OCC board members organized the vigil at Strawberry Acre Park in Holland, Ohio. Though attendance for the event was modest,...
HOLLAND, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Maher
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Hepatopulmonary Syndrome#Insurance#Charity#Otsego High School#The Ronald Mcdonald House
The Lima News

Crime Victim Services warns of scammers

LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOL 11

Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy