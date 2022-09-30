Read full article on original website
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
$4M federal grant awarded to Hancock County program connecting youth, families to network of care
FINDLAY, Ohio — A program that has expanded youth and family services in Hancock County was recently awarded a major federal grant. The System of Care project was launched four years ago in Hancock County to better serve area youth who are dealing with mental health challenges. The program...
Toledo Humane Society helps Fort Myers dogs find safety from Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Fort Myers Humane Society in Florida is one of the many organizations in Florida hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But, humane societies nationwide jumped in to help, including the Toledo Humane Society. Gary Willoughby, the director of the Fort Myers Humane Society, said he didn't...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, local groups say after Toledo man tells police he murdered mother
TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives for the Bethany House, a domestic violence shelter for northwest Ohio, want people to know domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. On Saturday, 31-year-old Travis Lewton told police he killed his 71-year-old mother in their south Toledo home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month...
Candlelight vigil honors those passed from ovarian cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and the Ovarian Cancer Connection hosted a candlelight vigil on Friday to honor those who passed from the disease. OCC board members organized the vigil at Strawberry Acre Park in Holland, Ohio. Though attendance for the event was modest,...
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
Habitat for Humanity joined by women of WTOL 11 to build house for survivor of domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor, mother and grandmother is getting a brand new home with the help of a new group of friends. On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity, with the help of a group of ladies from WTOL11 and other volunteers, raised the frame of Lisa Wittenberg's new house as part of a Women Build event.
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Hispanic Heritage Month mental health forum seeks to improve care in Latino communities
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is rich culture and diversity within the Latino community. You can find art as well as information and photos about local and national leaders on display inside the Jose Martinez Art Gallery at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center in Toledo’s Old South End.
13abc.com
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Crime Victim Services warns of scammers
LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
Toledo union says firefighters with cancer have been improperly compensated
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Firefighters Local 92 union recentl put up a sign claiming cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters. The claim is backed up by the International Association of Fire Fighters, which is the larger labor union Local 92 belongs to. With exposure...
'It's so unbelievable': Nancy Lewton's best friend since 3rd grade remembers 71- year-old killed Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, 71-year-old Nancy Lewton was found dead behind her south Toledo home. Her 31-year-old son, Travis, told police he killed his mother. He was arrested and charged with aggravated and premeditated murder before being booked in the Lucas County Jail. Bette Rabbitt, who lives in...
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result. On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle. A TPD...
Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
13abc.com
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
13abc.com
I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
