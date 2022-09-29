ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
