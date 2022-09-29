Read full article on original website
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Passenger Praised For Refusing To Change Seats On 10-Hour Flight So Family Could Sit Together
A passenger has been praised for refusing to give up his seat on a 10-hour flight so that a family could sit together. In this case, I’m totally on the side of the passenger. Passenger Praised (And I Praise Him Too) For Refusing To Change His Seat For Rude...
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Passenger left fuming after man reclines entire row of seats during flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinions online after he complained about a passenger reclining two seats on the plane. The passenger said he was on a long flight with his laptop, hoping to do some "important work". He wrote on Reddit: "About 15 minutes into the flight, the guy sitting in...
Woman Tries to Avoid Baggage Fee at Airport, Pulls Out Increasingly Ridiculous Outfits From Luggage
A viral TikTok has folks on the popular social media platform in stitches. In it, a woman pulls out one ridiculous costume after another in a bid to bypass an overweight baggage fee. The moment was captured in front of a Southwest Airlines baggage claim area where onlookers watched the...
United Airlines threatens to stop service at New York's JFK Airport unless federal regulators let it run more flights there
United initially left JFK in 2015 but returned in 2021. It had leased many of its flight slots to Delta Air Lines on the way out.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
