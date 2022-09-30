Read full article on original website
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
WBOC
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before. "To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the...
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
WMDT.com
New Crime Stoppers Kiosk makes its way to Lewes Ferry Terminal
LEWES, Del.- Fighting crime one kiosk at a time. Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, is bringing this innovative technology inside the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal to increase tip submissions, inform the community about local crime, and make the First State safer.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen State Park bathhouse under construction
Cape Henlopen State Park has been in the news recently, as state officials consider allowing a restaurant to be built at the park’s main parking lot north of the Sen. David McBride Beach Bathhouse. This photograph shows construction of the bathhouse as it nears completion in the late 1970s. Cape Henlopen State Park opened for public use in 1964 and has become the state’s most visited and most popular park, welcoming more than 1.2 million people per year. At 5,193 acres, Cape Henlopen State Park is large enough to boast several distinct areas, from the Point to Fort Miles to the fishing pier to Gordons Pond. The park has become the crown jewel of Delaware’s state parks system.
oceancity.com
A Lot Can Happen in a Week – With Bad Weather.
From the sunny days early in the week when Oceans Calling was scheduled to attract 50,000 fans to the rescue of a front end loader from the surf and coastal flooding, this has been a wild week. Here we review the week in photos. Oceans Calling Sets up on the...
ABC6.com
Blustery and cool for a couple more days
Gusty winds will last through Tuesday, although they won’t be quite as strong as they were Sunday. Nonetheless expect NE wind gusts to reach 25-30 MPH Monday and close to 25 MPH Tuesday. Clouds will prevail through Wednesday as Low pressure just wanders around off the Delaware coast. A few showers will move through Tuesday and then threaten again on Wednesday before High pressure can finally build into the region to give us a nice little warm up with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week.
WBOC
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Tuesday Departures
LEWES, Del. - All Cape May–Lewes Ferry departures are canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to continued inclement weather, officials have announced. Weather and sea conditions are expected to improve after midnight. Ferry officials said they hoping to resume normal operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers who plan to...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council: Park models can remain
At its Sept. 27 meeting, Sussex County Council reversed a condition imposed by the planning and zoning commission in December 2014 requiring the owners of Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay, formerly known as Massey’s RV Resort and Campground, in Long Neck to remove all park model RVs from the resort at the end of each season.
