ksl.com
Man wanted in 2015 Utah murder case was arrested in Mexico City in May, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — After being on the run for nearly seven years, a man charged with killing a woman in West Valley City and then dumping her body in Colorado was arrested earlier this year in Mexico City, West Valley police confirmed Monday. Over the weekend, Francisco Jesus...
ksl.com
How much is inflation adding to your monthly budget? Here's what Utahns say in new poll
SALT LAKE CITY — Record-high U.S. inflation is continuing to drive up the costs of virtually every category of consumer goods and services, and Utahns say they're currently paying hundreds of dollars more every month for basics, according to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. In spite...
ksl.com
Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Ogden
OGDEN — A 12-year-old was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car, Ogden police said. A car was traveling north at 300 N. Wall Ave. on Friday around 9 p.m., police say, when the child stepped into the lane and was hit by the car. The child was...
