Springfield Diocese begins 40 Days of Life campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Diocese has begun their fall 40 Days for Life Campaign which is part of an international effort encouraging prayer in front of places that offer abortions.

Thursday marked day two of the campaign as members of the Catholic Church stood outside the Western Massachusetts Health Center of Springfield. Bishop William Byrne told 22News they will be holding peaceful prayer on the sidewalk outside the building operated by Planned Parenthood. They will pray for both people considering an abortion and their unborn babies.

The campaign started back in 2007, but this will be the first time they’re doing it since Roe versus Wade was overturned.

“Because the Supreme Court made a decision doesn’t mean that we have stopped supporting life or supporting women’s right to make an authentic choice for life,” Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese said.

In a statement to 22News Planned Parenthood responded to the campaign saying:

“Facts are facts: abortion is health care, and patients deserve to make their own health care decisions with medical professionals, free from intimidation or judgement. A person’s right to decide if and when to become a parent should not be up for debate.”

The campaign runs through November 6.

