SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last December, a family was suffering from emotional defeat when an almost guaranteed kidney transplant failed. Brandy Louwagie’s younger brother Bo Bearshield was a perfectly compatible donor and says he always knew as a kid that the day would come for him to give his sister something very valuable. Despite Bo’s kidney being a perfect match, Brandy’s body would not accept the organ and clotted the new organ off. This resulted in Brandy going back to square one. The time had also run out for her to avoid dialysis which was necessary until a new donor could be found. “Dialysis is something you never want to go on, but really once I got through the process, it wasn’t anything to be too scared of. I did it at home. Luckily I work from home so I didn’t have to leave my house to do any of it,” Brandy said.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO