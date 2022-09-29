Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
DSU professor Dr. Justin Blessinger brings Accessible Tech to Spirit of Madison Marching Band
Dr. Justin Blessinger is the director of the Dakota State University AdapT Lab for Accessible Technology, a branch of the MadLabs® whose true purpose is often misunderstood. “It’s not merely about making tech accessible; it’s about using tech to make the world more accessible,” Blessinger said.
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Roundup: MHS Bulldogs top Canton 21-14
The Madison Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 21-14 victory against Canton, the fifth-ranked team in Class 11A. With Canton holding an 8-7 lead to start the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Canton 14-0 to take a 21-7 lead into the final quarter.
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits grind out win over Western Illinois
Behind the rushing of Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State University put together a number of time-consuming drives in posting a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday in Brookings. The Jackrabbits improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Western Illinois remained winless at 0-5 overall...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY -Week 6 (9-30-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final September of the prep football season featured a pair of #1 vs. #2 ranked teams squaring off in South Dakota, and Football Friday was there for all the action and more!. Click on the video viewer to see our seventh edition...
Madison Daily Leader
Glenn Gulbranson
Glenn Junior Gulbranson, 85, died on Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Gulbranson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
siouxfalls.business
Filmmakers choose S.D. setting for latest feature film
This paid piece is sponsored by Pendar Properties. Just when Dalton Coffey had made a big career decision, it was hard to tell whether the universe agreed. The longtime commercial producer was going all in on his passion – filmmaking. “I sold off all my gear in February 2020,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kidney transplant creates stronger bond for donor, recipient
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last December, a family was suffering from emotional defeat when an almost guaranteed kidney transplant failed. Brandy Louwagie’s younger brother Bo Bearshield was a perfectly compatible donor and says he always knew as a kid that the day would come for him to give his sister something very valuable. Despite Bo’s kidney being a perfect match, Brandy’s body would not accept the organ and clotted the new organ off. This resulted in Brandy going back to square one. The time had also run out for her to avoid dialysis which was necessary until a new donor could be found. “Dialysis is something you never want to go on, but really once I got through the process, it wasn’t anything to be too scared of. I did it at home. Luckily I work from home so I didn’t have to leave my house to do any of it,” Brandy said.
REO Speedwagon Coming to South Dakota in 2023
With a stack of gold and platinum albums to their credit, rockers REO Speedwagon is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Pre-Sale: Thursday, October 6 from 10AM - 10PM PASSWORD: LIVEITUP. Public On-Sale: Friday, October 7 at 10 AM. Get your tickets...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
KELOLAND TV
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve no doubt heard the old cliché that “everyone in prison is innocent,” or at least they claim to be. Judee Howard says she has no doubt that her husband of 25 years didn’t commit the 1981 crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder.
siouxfalls.business
Restaurant Roundup: New featured menus, Hawaiian plate special, fall food & drink events
The Attic Bar & Grill has a new Bill of Fare for fall. Choices include the balsamic pear salad with sliced pears, craisins, marinated tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and a white balsamic vinaigrette. For heartier far, there’s the Beast Burger with a patty blend of elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef. It’s topped with smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, arugula and roasted garlic aioli and comes with a side. For an Oktoberfest flavor, try to Hunter Schnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with wild mushroom gravy and German-style potato salad. Other entrees include pan-seared salmon cakes and the Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread. The specials are available at both east and west locations.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
Madison Daily Leader
City commission meets Monday
The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall. The city will acknowledge reinstatement of parking restrictions near the Dakota State campus; a City Hall/Police Station public forum on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.; an application for temporary alcohol license for the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 17 at St. Thomas School; and a street closure on Egan Avenue for the Chamber’s Halloween event.
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
hubcityradio.com
Sioux Falls Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
amazingmadison.com
Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge
A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
