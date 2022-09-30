ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis to GoFundMe: Support state charity fund for Ian

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants GoFundMe, the online site allowing people to fundraise for various causes, to promote the Florida Disaster Fund and its website in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “It would be beneficial to folks across the United States if you would lever the resources of your...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis administration’s proposed new autism rules challenged in state court

The Florida Association of Behavior Analysis challenge also seeks recovery of attorneys fees, legal costs. A proposed rule pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would require poor children with autism to undergo comprehensive diagnostic evaluations twice a year to receive applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services has been challenged in state administrative court.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
floridapolitics.com

FPL declares Northeast Florida electricity restored ahead of schedule

PSC data shows 5% of FPL’s 5.73 million customers statewide were still without power Tuesday. Florida Power & Light (FPL) is announcing its work reconnecting Northeast Florida customers is all but over, with electricity restored through nearly the entire region with the exception of Volusia County. “Thanks to our...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian

Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care#Health Care#Medical Services#Home Group#Charity#General Health#Hurricane Ian#Fcha
floridapolitics.com

More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian

But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Property insurance, Disney district dissolution dominate HD 45 debate

Carolina Amesty and Allie Braswell faced off in front of a Tiger Bay audience. With power trucks and flood reports still impacting Central Florida, candidates in House District 45 still showed up for a debate. Questions about homeowners insurance opened a Tiger Bay of Central Florida event, with Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell taking significantly different approaches to the crisis.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Charities
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian

Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Naomi Blemur ‘postpones’ Ag Commish campaign, cites Ian relief effort

‘Upon providing much needed support to the underserved communities throughout our state, I will regain campaign activities within a few days.’. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Naomi Blemur has “postponed” her campaign, citing her decision to commit to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Blemur, whose campaign was limping through the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces

The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Majorities oppose Ron DeSantis-backed ‘Stop WOKE’ and parental rights laws

A majority of Florida voters disapprove of two key pieces of legislation on social issues backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new survey. Released Monday, the fresh Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows 50% of respondents oppose the “Parental Rights in Education” measure, which critics have pejoratively called the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Just 44% of respondents approve of the legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Trial date for Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of Andrew Warren set for Nov. 29

Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for pledging not to prosecute abortion-related crimes, will get his day in court on Nov. 29, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Northern District of Florida Judge Robert Hinkle did not issue an injunction against the suspension...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Memo outlines potential path for Aramis Ayala victory in Attorney General race

'If she has the resources to communicate with voters, this is a winnable race.'. Democrat Aramis Ayala faces hurdles in her challenge to Attorney General Ashley Moody. However, new polling pushed by her campaign suggests abortion and other hot-button social issues could be an equalizer, if she can get the money to message them.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Democrats tout agenda at Tiger Bay absent Republican opponents

Carlos Guillermo Smith, Joy Goff-Marcil and Rishi Bagga gain a free platform. Some of the closest General Election campaigns will take place in Central Florida this year. But in three of four races with debates scheduled at Tiger Bay this week, only Democrats showed up. Democrats Joy Goff-Marcil, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rishi Bagga ended up instead doing a panel together.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy