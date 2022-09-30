Read full article on original website
Jimmy Patronis to GoFundMe: Support state charity fund for Ian
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants GoFundMe, the online site allowing people to fundraise for various causes, to promote the Florida Disaster Fund and its website in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “It would be beneficial to folks across the United States if you would lever the resources of your...
Joanne Goodwin: One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act? Florida seniors
Help is on the way for me and so many across the nation. Prior to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, I was one of the many Floridians contending with astronomical drug prices. Medication cost me over $5,000 a month –– a number that should almost be criminal and would be deemed unacceptable in almost any other developed country.
Gov. DeSantis administration’s proposed new autism rules challenged in state court
The Florida Association of Behavior Analysis challenge also seeks recovery of attorneys fees, legal costs. A proposed rule pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would require poor children with autism to undergo comprehensive diagnostic evaluations twice a year to receive applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services has been challenged in state administrative court.
Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday
Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday. Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and...
FPL declares Northeast Florida electricity restored ahead of schedule
PSC data shows 5% of FPL’s 5.73 million customers statewide were still without power Tuesday. Florida Power & Light (FPL) is announcing its work reconnecting Northeast Florida customers is all but over, with electricity restored through nearly the entire region with the exception of Volusia County. “Thanks to our...
Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian
Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting
More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
With damage at Lee election offices and sites, Gov. DeSantis evaluates accommodations
‘Loss of or structural damage to our offices, early voting sites and Election Day polling locations is evident.’. While local election offices look to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis says citizens in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian will be able to vote in the upcoming Midterm Election. The Category 4...
Property insurance, Disney district dissolution dominate HD 45 debate
Carolina Amesty and Allie Braswell faced off in front of a Tiger Bay audience. With power trucks and flood reports still impacting Central Florida, candidates in House District 45 still showed up for a debate. Questions about homeowners insurance opened a Tiger Bay of Central Florida event, with Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell taking significantly different approaches to the crisis.
Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian
Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
Naomi Blemur ‘postpones’ Ag Commish campaign, cites Ian relief effort
‘Upon providing much needed support to the underserved communities throughout our state, I will regain campaign activities within a few days.’. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner candidate Naomi Blemur has “postponed” her campaign, citing her decision to commit to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Blemur, whose campaign was limping through the...
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces
The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
Poll: Majorities oppose Ron DeSantis-backed ‘Stop WOKE’ and parental rights laws
A majority of Florida voters disapprove of two key pieces of legislation on social issues backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new survey. Released Monday, the fresh Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows 50% of respondents oppose the “Parental Rights in Education” measure, which critics have pejoratively called the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Just 44% of respondents approve of the legislation.
Trial date for Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of Andrew Warren set for Nov. 29
Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for pledging not to prosecute abortion-related crimes, will get his day in court on Nov. 29, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Northern District of Florida Judge Robert Hinkle did not issue an injunction against the suspension...
Memo outlines potential path for Aramis Ayala victory in Attorney General race
'If she has the resources to communicate with voters, this is a winnable race.'. Democrat Aramis Ayala faces hurdles in her challenge to Attorney General Ashley Moody. However, new polling pushed by her campaign suggests abortion and other hot-button social issues could be an equalizer, if she can get the money to message them.
Democrats tout agenda at Tiger Bay absent Republican opponents
Carlos Guillermo Smith, Joy Goff-Marcil and Rishi Bagga gain a free platform. Some of the closest General Election campaigns will take place in Central Florida this year. But in three of four races with debates scheduled at Tiger Bay this week, only Democrats showed up. Democrats Joy Goff-Marcil, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rishi Bagga ended up instead doing a panel together.
