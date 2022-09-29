Read full article on original website
Japan’s SBI to acquire 51% stake in Okasan Asset Management for $69m
Japan’s SBI Holdings has signed an agreement to buy a 51% stake in Okasan Asset Management in a deal valued at JPY10bn ($69m). Based in Tokyo, Okasan Asset Management is currently operating as a consolidated subsidiary of Okasan Securities Group. The firm in involved in investment management business as...
Generali mulling acquisition of Guggenheim’s asset management unit
Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali is looking to buy US-based investment company Guggenheim Partners’ asset management business, reported Bloomberg News citing sources privy to the discussions. Through the planned deal, Generali aims to strengthen its asset management business. Generali has already started informal negations for the purchase of Guggenheim Partners’...
Brooks Macdonald buys British IFA Adroit Financial Planning
Brooks Macdonald Group has purchased UK-based independent financial adviser (IFA) Adroit Financial Planning for an undisclosed amount. With around £350m assets under advice, Adroit primarily focuses on the personal injury and clinical negligence industry. The Manchester-headquartered firm currently caters to approximately 650 clients. As part of the deal, Adroit’s...
Private bank Coutts names new chairman
Coutts, the private banking and wealth management unit of UK-based NatWest Group, has named Philip Remnant as its new chairman. Remnant, who has joined the private bank as a non-executive director on 30 September 2022, will replace the group’s current chairman Lord Waldegrave on 1 January 2023. The appointment...
Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter
Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. For a second time, Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified. Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale. Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
