Florida State

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart. On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the communications director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

