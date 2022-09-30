Read full article on original website
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction.
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast
FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
As Florida damage becomes clear, Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A full picture of the damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida is slowly emerging Thursday afternoon as the storm starts to bear down on Georgia. Videos and photos from Fort Myers show near total destruction in some areas, with homes knocked completely off their foundations and cars and boats strewn around like toys.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart. On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.
At least 2 dead on Sanibel Island, which is cut off from Florida's mainland after Ian's storm surge severs causeway
Hurricane Ian has left at least two people dead on Sanibel Island and ripped away several parts of the causeway that was the island's only access to Florida's mainland.
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction hits close to home for many Minnesotans
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across southwest Florida, a very popular vacation and retirement spot for many Minnesotans. WCCO’s Paul Douglas says the recovery from a storm this large could take years.
