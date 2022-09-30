Feminist, race scholar to deliver keynote for University of Idaho’s Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Coffee with a cop events in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today there will be a coffee with a cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man convicted of manslaughter, leaving the scene sentenced to 15 years fixed
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – 72-year-old Richard Rogers, the man guilty of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene after he hit 35-year-old Valorie Furrow with his pickup truck and dragged her nearly 400 feet, has been sentenced to 15 years fixed plus five years concurrent. Last Updated: Oct. 4 at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
Comments / 0