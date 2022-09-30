Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements.

The city said that over time the historic beach access stairway suffered harsh coastal conditions and regular use eroded the lowest stairs making them difficult and dangerous to use.

The staircase was originally called Camino a Mar and was built by the City in 1925.

Work at Thousand Steps required careful timing with tides and coastal conditions and strict adherence to coastal permitting requirements to protect sensitive marine habitat, according to the city of Santa Barbara.

So far, repairs and improvements include:

Installation of a continuous handrail extending from the street level to the beach.

Demolition and reconstruction of the lower 24 steps and installation of seven additional steps, to provide a safer and more accessible path during seasonal changes to sand level.

Construction of a new concrete guardrail at the main landing mid-stairway.

Drainage improvements to allow for groundwater capture to reduce algae growth and slippery stair treads.

Installation of a bicycle rack on top of the bluff.

In the future, a brief closure for additional work is expected when conditions allow.

