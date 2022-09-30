The Wind River Job Corps Center held a signing ceremony for local students who will be attending the center in the coming months and year. In addressing the signees, Center Director Kristen Benson said a graduate from Job Corps “can pick anywhere in the United States you want to work because your trades are in demand, even here in Wyoming. You are trained so well that you have a career and not just a job.”

