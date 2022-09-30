Read full article on original website
subletteexaminer.com
Man charged for ‘dangerous propellant’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney man charged with being under the influence of meth on Sept. 18 also faces a misdemeanor of assault and battery on a correction or detention officer by recklessly propelling a dangerous substance, saliva. Joseph M. Cates pleaded not guilty to both on Sept....
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
wrrnetwork.com
Job Corps Held Signing Ceremony in Riverton for Six Local Students
The Wind River Job Corps Center held a signing ceremony for local students who will be attending the center in the coming months and year. In addressing the signees, Center Director Kristen Benson said a graduate from Job Corps “can pick anywhere in the United States you want to work because your trades are in demand, even here in Wyoming. You are trained so well that you have a career and not just a job.”
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton rallies but falls to Rock Springs
RIVERTON – As Homecoming week started to come to a close this past week at Riverton High School the Rock Springs volleyball team traveled to the Wolverines’ gymnasium to take on the young Lady Wolverines team. The match would start in the Lady Wolverines’ favor as they won...
