NCCPD RESPONSE TO FIGHT AT BRANDYWINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME
Wilmington (19803) On September 16, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to assist the Delaware State Police with a large fight occurring at Brandywine High School. Due to the size of the crowd, numerous officers from the agency responded and assisted in detaining four (4) juvenile females. These four (4) females were turned over to the Delaware State Police where criminal charges were filed against each of them.
Middletown, October 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Felton, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech’s Matthew Lewis up for Delaware Teacher of the Year
The Delaware Department of Education will honor 20 of the state’s top teachers at a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Dover. The ceremony will conclude with the announcement of Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Sussex Technical High School announced Matthew Lewis as its candidate for the Delaware...
fox29.com
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
delawarepublic.org
While teacher shortage issue is a statewide problem, northern schools have more openings
All three counties in Delaware face teacher shortages, but one in particular is being hit harder. Most of New Castle County’s school districts have some schools dealing with teacher shortages. The Deptartment of Education’s website lists Red Clay and Christina as having 10 schools with openings; Colonial has four, while Brandywine only has one.
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT planning 3 October I-95 'Restore the Corridor' weekend closures
DelDOT is planning three weekend closures of sections of I-95 in Wilmington as they put the finishing touches on the "Restore the Corridor" Project. The first begins on Friday evening at 8 p.m. on southbound I-95 from 202 to 141, as DelDOT was forced to move work back a week due to the Remnants of Hurricane Ian that have drenched the area this week.
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north of Naamans Road. At this time, a 40-year-old female from Villanova, Pennsylvania was crossing the northbound lanes of Foulk Road outside of the crosswalk area and in the travel path of the Camry. As a result, the front right of the car struck the pedestrian, causing serious injuries. The female was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The driver of the Camry, a 51-year-old female from Wilmington, Delaware, was properly restrained and was not injured.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Seaford man
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Seaford man. Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant. Steward is approximately 6’3″, approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Identified in Roxborough Football Scrimmage Shooting, 5 Others Wanted
Philadelphia police have named a suspect in the shooting of several fellow teens outside of a Roxborough High School football scrimmage last week that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead. On Tuesday, police tweeted a photo of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn and called him in a post to the department's website "the...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
