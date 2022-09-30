Read full article on original website
City Council Presents Surface Water Operator Of The Year Award To Mike Ziegler In Tuesday Meeting
The Effingham City Council officially presented Mike Ziegler with the Surface Water Operator Of The Year Award in Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting. Mike thanked the Water Treatment Team he has, stating that the award is nice, but it was only possible through a “team effort.” He said it’s taken over 20 years to get the water treatment plant up to where it is now, and it would not have been possible without the contributions of his team over that time.
Effingham Public Library Board Meeting Set For October 17
The Effingham Public Library Board Meeting will be at 6pm on October 17th in the Luttrel Room. Approval of September 19, 2022 Board Meeting Minutes.
Local Fire Departments Meet with Grade School Students
Local fire departments met with elementary school students in their coverage areas today for Fire Prevention Week. Dieterich, Teutopolis, and Beecher City fire departments met with students and/or held fire drills on Tuesday. Fire Prevention Week is held every year on the week of October 9th, in commemoration of the...
Regional Business Navigator Alliance Phase 1 Project Funded
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that Coles Together, a collaborative member of South Central and Southeastern Illinois Business Navigator Alliance, was awarded $150,000 through its Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) Grant. Phase 1 of the RISE Grant focuses...
Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
EPD Announced As Winner Of American Red Cross 2022 Battle Of The Badges
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. The EPD was declared the winner of the #americanredcross 2022 Battle of the Badges. Thank you to all those that took the time to donate, including Officer Slater!
LTC Gerald Louis Purcell, 81
LTC (U. S. Army Retired) Gerald Louis Purcell (known to friends and family as “The Colonel”) 81 years of age, of Lake Pauline, Effingham, Illinois, died in his home on Monday, October 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer and subsequent illnesses. A Celebration of Life will...
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Adam C. Tieffel of Teutopolis for driving while license revoked and a Fayette County warrant. Adam posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Logan B. Smith of Dieterich for an Effingham County warrant for theft control intent $500-$10k. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Dieterich Fire Department on Scene of Structure Fire
We have reports that the Dieterich Fire Department is on scene at a structure fire in the Bishop Creek area. Listeners are urged to avoid the area, as crews continue to work this fire. We will keep our listeners up to date on the story as it continues.
Judith A. Rushkowski, 55
Judith A. Rushkowski, 55, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home in Effingham. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Equity Opens Second Farm and Home Store Location in Altamont
The Equity is pleased to announce that as of October 3, 2022, The Equity Farm & Home Store will open a second location. We will be operating in the former Home Center store located at 4 Do-It Dr, Altamont, Illinois that was owned and operated by the Mathias family for many years in the Altamont community.
Lake Land College Offers Laker+ Financial Aid Program For Students Who Qualify Via FAFSA
Lake Land College students can now complete a FAFSA to find out if they qualify for the Laker+ financial aid program. With the Laker+ program, students who qualify for financial assistance often receive more than enough to cover tuition and fees, so the remaining money is refunded to the student.
Connie J. Coventry, 74
Connie J. Coventry, 74, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. Connie was born on December 3, 1947, in Mattoon, the daughter of Robert and Mardelle (Harshbarger) Goldsmith, Sr. Connie and Stephen E. Coventry were married on September 18, 1966 and celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on May 26, 2020. Connie was a homemaker who cherished time caring for her husband, children and granddaughters. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and board games, going to rummage sales, raising her farm animals and spending time with loved ones. Connie was a member of Shelby Christian Church.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Jesse W. Garza of Atwood, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jesse posted $825 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Natashia N. Jackson of St. Louis for an Effingham...
“Adam” Henry Schultz, 92
Garland “Adam” Henry Schultz, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev....
Jerry Isom McKnelly, 81
Jerry Isom McKnelly, 81, of Louisville passed away at 3:15 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Jerry was born on April 14, 1941 at home in Louisville the son of Isom and Edna (Bryan) McKnelly. He served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked many different jobs through the years with the last being the Superintendent for the Village of Louisville. Jerry loved to garden, and to take motorcycle rides and to ride his side by side in later years. He also loved to take care of his dogs. Jerry was a member of the Louisville American Legion Post #914, the Flora VFW Post 3999, and the GWRAA Motorcycle Riders.
