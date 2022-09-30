The Effingham City Council officially presented Mike Ziegler with the Surface Water Operator Of The Year Award in Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting. Mike thanked the Water Treatment Team he has, stating that the award is nice, but it was only possible through a “team effort.” He said it’s taken over 20 years to get the water treatment plant up to where it is now, and it would not have been possible without the contributions of his team over that time.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO